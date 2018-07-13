Headlines

20-year-old man stabbed to death by friend in North-West Delhi

The deceased had asked the accused man to give him a glass of cold water following which he randomly slapped him and later he was stabbed.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death after an argument over a bottle of water in North-West Delhi's Bharat Nagar area on Wednesday night. The deceased had asked the accused man to give him a glass of cold water following which he randomly slapped him and later he was stabbed. The police have arrested the accused Gaurav and are investigating the case.

According to the police, a call was received regarding a man with stab wounds brought to the hospital by his wife. The police reached the hospital but the man, identified as Sagar, had succumbed to his injuries till then.

A case of murder was registered. Sagar's wife informed the police that on Wednesday night, Sagar was killed by his friend Gaurav after an argument broke out between the two.

Sagar had a love marriage and was living away from his wife due to space issues at his Jahangirpuri home. He would often call his wife and meet her at Gaurav's residence. On Wednesday night also, he had asked her to come to Gaurav's place. The duo was sitting and Sagar asked Gaurav to serve him a glass of cold water to which he retaliated and slapped him. The argument soon turned ugly and the locals calmed both of them. Later, when Sagar's wife came and he was narrating the incident to her, Gaurav suddenly came in and stabbed him multiple times until he fell on the ground.

LOVE MARRIAGE

Sagar had a love marriage and was living away from his wife due to space issues at his Jahangirpuri home. He would often call his wife and meet her at Gaurav’s residence

