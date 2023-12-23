Delhi's air quality worsens: Will winter vacation in schools be preponed? Details inside

The winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 has officially been announced for Delhi schools for just six days, from 1 January 2024 to 6 January 2024.

As the rise in air pollution continues to suffocate Delhi, there are possibilities that the government might consider preponing schools' winter break. The winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 has officially been announced for Delhi schools for just six days.

It was earlier scheduled to be for 15 days, January 1 to January 15, 2024, but as the government announced an early winter break for students in the national capital due to the poor air quality from 9 November to 18 November 2023, the remaining portion of the vacation is scheduled to be from 1 January 2024 to 6 January 2024. However, the government might alter their decision and prepone the vacation considering pollution touching the ‘severe’ category.

GRAP 3 restrictions have been re-invoked in Delhi NCR due to a rise in air pollution, the government might soon come up with a decision for schools to switch to online classes. After the Daily AQI Bulletin by CPCB reveals that Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘severe category’ at 409 yesterday at 4 PM, state governments in NCR and GNCTD may not allow physical classes in schools for students up to Class V and rather conduct classes online.

GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).