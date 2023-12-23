Headlines

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

10 highest run getters in ODIs in 2023

5 RCB players to win IPL with both Mumbai Indians and CSK

Famous businessmen who came from Pakistan after Independence

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik-Deepika's sizzling chemistry, Vishal-Shekhar's music from Fighter's song impress fans

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

The government might soon come up with a decision for schools to switch to online classes after the Daily AQI Bulletin by CPCB revealed that Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘severe category’ at 409 yesterday at 4 PM.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

article-main
Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As GRAP 3 restrictions have been re-invoked in Delhi NCR due to a rise in air pollution, the government might soon come up with a decision for schools to switch to online classes. After the Daily AQI Bulletin by CPCB revealed that Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘severe category’ at 409 yesterday at 4 PM, state governments in NCR and GNCTD may not allow physical classes in schools for students up to Class V and rather switch to online classes.

Considering the prevailing AQI and to further prevent the worsening of air quality, the Sub-Committee took this call to implement all of the measures outlined in stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP 3, restrictions are also implemented on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

However, construction work related to national security or defense, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply is exempted from the ban.

GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan imposed in the region during the winter season.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Year Ender 2023: Major natural disasters that took place this year

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

What is 'Electra' Stumps, the new addition to the Big Bash League?

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister today

Meet man who leads company of $ 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE