Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

As GRAP 3 restrictions have been re-invoked in Delhi NCR due to a rise in air pollution, the government might soon come up with a decision for schools to switch to online classes. After the Daily AQI Bulletin by CPCB revealed that Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘severe category’ at 409 yesterday at 4 PM, state governments in NCR and GNCTD may not allow physical classes in schools for students up to Class V and rather switch to online classes.

Considering the prevailing AQI and to further prevent the worsening of air quality, the Sub-Committee took this call to implement all of the measures outlined in stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP 3, restrictions are also implemented on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

However, construction work related to national security or defense, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply is exempted from the ban.

GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan imposed in the region during the winter season.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450).