SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling RCB eye major win against SRH

Follow live score from match 41 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and RCB here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

In the 41st match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25th at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed third, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits at the bottom of the points table.

In their recent matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs with Travis Head and Shahbaz Ahmed scoring 89 and 59 runs. Whereas, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost by 1 run to Kolkata Knight Riders, despite good performances by Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52).

Overall, Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 13 out of 23 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 10 wins in this format.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Apr 2024, 10:10 PM

    SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen

     

  • 24 Apr 2024, 10:08 PM

    SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

