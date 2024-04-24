SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling RCB eye major win against SRH

Follow live score from match 41 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and RCB here.

In the 41st match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25th at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed third, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits at the bottom of the points table.

In their recent matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs with Travis Head and Shahbaz Ahmed scoring 89 and 59 runs. Whereas, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost by 1 run to Kolkata Knight Riders, despite good performances by Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52).

Overall, Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 13 out of 23 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 10 wins in this format.