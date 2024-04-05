RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against formidable Rajasthan Royals

Follow live score from match 19 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and RCB here.

In the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams, both hungry for victory.

Historically, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had the upper hand in head-to-head matchups, boasting 15 wins compared to the Royals' 12 victories. However, the Rajasthan Royals have been on a winning streak this season, maintaining a flawless record with three consecutive wins. They are determined to extend their winning streak to four games and continue their dominance in the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a rocky start to the season, with only one win out of four games. Their inconsistent performance has left them in desperate need of a victory in this upcoming match. Despite their struggles, they are eager to turn their season around and put on a strong showing against the Rajasthan Royals, their familiar rivals.