RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against formidable Rajasthan Royals

Cricket
Follow live score from match 19 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and RCB here.
In the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams, both hungry for victory.
Historically, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had the upper hand in head-to-head matchups, boasting 15 wins compared to the Royals' 12 victories. However, the Rajasthan Royals have been on a winning streak this season, maintaining a flawless record with three consecutive wins. They are determined to extend their winning streak to four games and continue their dominance in the Indian Premier League.
On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a rocky start to the season, with only one win out of four games. Their inconsistent performance has left them in desperate need of a victory in this upcoming match. Despite their struggles, they are eager to turn their season around and put on a strong showing against the Rajasthan Royals, their familiar rivals.
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma