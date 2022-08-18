Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post as Dhanashree changes surname on IG, fans wonder all is well?

Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic post confuses fans

Yuzvendra Chahal has come a long way since he was excluded from India's T20I World Cup squad last year. He has established himself as India's first-choice spin wizard, and he has been a crucial cog for the Men in Blue in recent months.

The 32-year-old recently left fans confused as Chahal shared a cryptic post on Instagram, after his Dhanashree changed her surname on IG, as per multiple reports. While the timing of Chahal's post coincided with Dhanashree's move to change her name, there are some fans who are expecting some good news.

On Wednesday (August 17), Chahal took to Instagram and shared a pic on his stories which had the text saying, "New Life Loading….'

Instagram story of Yuzi chahal pic.twitter.com/HjQSBraLCH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddol_vohra) August 16, 2022

Since there was no other details shared by the spinner, fans wondered what it was all about. While some felt that Chahal could be about to welcome his first child with Dhanashree, who is a dancer by profession.

Although, some fans also noticed that Chahal's lady love changed her name on Instagram as she dropped the surname 'Chahal' from her Insta bio, which now simply reads 'Dhanashree Verma.'

While it remains to be seen, whether all is well between Yuzi Chahal and his wife, or they're all actually about to welcome a new life into this world.

Chahal meanwhile will next be seen in action at the Asia Cup 2022, where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.