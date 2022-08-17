Search icon
Quick shower, no pool sessions and more: BCCI instructions for Team India for THIS reason

National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will be the acting head coach for Team India on the tour of Zimbabwe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe

As Team India is gearing up for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, however, it could not have been the worst time for the city of Harare. The reason is as the capital city is facing its worst water crisis in years. 

As there has been no running water for over three days in many parts of Harare and people are queuing up for drinking water, the BCCI has made a request to KL Rahul & Co.

The Indian board has asked the team to take quick showers and avoid pool sessions to avoid water wastage. This request to players was made and all measures are being taken to ensure no extra water is wasted.

"Yes, the water situation in Harare is severe and the players have been informed about that. They have been asked not to waste water at any cost and take bath for as little time as possible. Also, pool sessions have been cut down to save water," a BCCI official said, according to InsideSport.

This is not the first time Team India faced such a situation. During its tour to South Africa in 2018, many parts of Cape Town were without running water and the Indian players were asked to use as less water as possible. In fact, even hotels had to put up signs to avoid water wastage.

Talking about the situation in Harare, the citizens of the city are facing a water crisis. It has been learnt that the water production plant, Morton Jaffrat Water Treatment Waterworks has run out of water. With an average supply of over 2 million people, it going down has affected the water situation badly.

About the ODI series, National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will be the acting head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe. Head coach Rahul Dravid has been given a break as he will be busy with the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which will commence on August 27. 

