IND vs ZIM 1st ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare

Know all the details about the 1st ODI match between India vs Zimbabwe on August 18 in Harare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe

India is on a 12-match winning streak against Zimbabwe in ODIs of which 11 of them have been played on Zimbabwe soil. 

READ | IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare

In fact, India in the recent series beat England (2-1) and West Indies (3-0) on away soil. As for the host, they too surprised all after they defeated Bangladesh in the ODIs (2-1) and T20Is (2-1) at home recently.

Against Zimbabwe, India has a massively dominant record in ODIs. Out of 63 ODIs, the Men In Blue has won 51, while Zimbabwe has only 10 victories and two games have ended in ties.

When and what time will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match will be played on August 18 (Thursday) at 12:45 PM IST.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match take place?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. 

Which channel will telecast India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match in India?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match will be aired on Sony Sports Network on TV channels in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match​ in India?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI  live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevare, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
