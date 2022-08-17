IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare

India vs Zimbabwe

India is all set to face Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series which will begin on 18 August. Returning back from injury KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue while the host nation will bed led by the wicketkeeper-batter Regis Chakabva.

In the ICC Men's ODI rankings, India is currently placed at the third position while Zimbabwe is placed at the thirteenth spot.

The two teams have played a total of 63 ODIs against each other in the ODI format of which India has won 51 matches while Zimbabwe managed to win 10 games.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Zimbabwe - 1st ODI

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Donald Tiripano, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevare, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI​ My Dream11 team

Regis Chakabva, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza (C), Axar Patel, Wesley Madhevere, Deepak Chahar, Donald Tiripano, Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Shardul Thakur.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match Details

The match begins at 12:45 PM PM IST and will take place in Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday, August 18. The match can be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.