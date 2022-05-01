Yuvraj Singh says MS Dhoni got lots of support towards the end of his career, not everyone gets that

Yuvraj SIngh and MS Dhoni

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently opened up about the final years of his international career and claimed that he wasn’t given ample chances to get back in form.

“Definitely when you have support from the coach and the captain it helps. Look at Mahi (MS Dhoni) towards the end of his career. He had so much support from Virat and Ravi Shastri. They took him to the World Cup, he played till the end and went on to play 350 games. I think support is very important but in Indian cricket, everybody will not get support," he added.

“There have been great players like Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir who didn’t get that (support). When you are batting out there and you know that the axe is hanging on your head how will you concentrate and bat and give your best. It is not an excuse but with different coaches and after 2011 times are very different," he said.

In the same segment, Yuvraj Singh also spoke about the 2011 World Cup final where MS Dhoni was promoted to bat at Singh’s number and scored 91 runs to win the World Cup.

He said, “Mahi going to bat ahead of me in the 2011 World Cup final was more of a team decision, I think. When Virat and Gautam were in the middle of a decent partnership, a conversation had happened in the dressing room.