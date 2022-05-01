Did Anushka Sharma gave her green saree to Faf du Plessis' wife? See pics

Anushka Sharma wore a similar saree to Imari in 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently celebrated the wedding party of Glenn Maxwell and his pharmacist wife Vini Raman. As Raman, herself hails from a Tamil family, in their wedding pictures the couple can be seen in Indian attire. Some time ago, their wedding card had also gone viral with Tamil written inside the wedding invite.

Most of the RCB players, including Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, alongside skipper Faf du Plessis and his wife Imari, also attended the bash. However, Imari's choice of attire has gotten the netizens talking.

Du Plessis's wife Imari donned a gorgeous green Chanderi saree for Maxwell and Vini Raman's party, which many fans speculated they had seen Anushka Sharma carrying not so long ago.

As Imari shared the pictures on her Instagram account, while many fans complimented her for her gorgeous desi look, others were speculating whether Anushka herself gave Imari that saree, in which the actress was seen attending the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards in Mumbai in 2018.

"From where you get this saree it's Anushka," one user commented on Imari's post. Another fan reacted by writing, "Waitt isn't that Anushka Sharma's saree."

"Saree from Anushka," observed another fan. Virat and Anushka meanwhile also looked picture perfect at the bash, as the RCB batter opted for a black kurta pyjama, while the 'Chakda Xpress' star wore a pink suit.

Pictures and videos of the wedding party of Maxwell and Vini Raman had gone crazy viral on social media, particularly, Virat Kohli's dance on Oo Antava from Pushpa with his teammates got everyone talking.

Anushka meanwhile celebrates her birthday today, and we'd like to wish the actress a very happy birthday!