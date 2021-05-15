Michael Vaughan says 'you’re not allowed to say Virat Kohli is not the greatest' because of THIS reason

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is as good as Virat Kohli, but he isn't considered as great.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that had the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson been Indian, he would have been the greatest player in the world as according to him he is as good as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, across formats.

Vaughan, while talking to New Zealand's host broadcaster Spark Sport said that Williamson isn't considered as great as his Indian counterpart as the Kiwi skipper doesn't have a huge fan-following on social media.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," Vaughan said.

Vaughan indirectly took a dig at the social media culture of trolling where if you express an unpopular opinion about someone like Kohli on social media, you will be trolled and taken to the cleaners by the fanboys of the cricketers.

“Kane Williamson has mostly had success. I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsement," he said.

7 @BLACKCAPS, 4 @englandcricket players. Do you agree with @MichaelVaughan's Combined Test XI? Or should there be more New Zealanders?



Watch more from The Show Downstairs each Wednesday on Spark Sport pic.twitter.com/wcQsXi5jem — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) May 13, 2021

Kohli, Williamson are part of the fab four which also includes Steve Smith and Joe Root, considered as the best batsmen of this generation.

Looking at India's upcoming tour of England, which starts with the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Williamson-led New Zealand, Vaughan backed Williamson to score more runs than Kohli despite the latter's good form on the 2018 tour where he scored 593 runs, while praising the Blackcaps captain's work ethics.

“I think recently, a lot of pundits have been shouting for him (Kohli), whether he likes that or not, I’m not too sure. In English conditions, against the moving ball, Virat did enjoy success the last time he came in, but other than that he has struggled. In terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t back against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer," he added.