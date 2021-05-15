Michael Vaughan says 'you’re not allowed to say Virat Kohli is not the greatest' because of THIS reason

Headlines

Asian Games: Indian men's cricket team engages in match with local volunteers ahead of semi-final - Watch

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 vs FIFA World Cup 2022: Which tournament has more viewership, ad revenue, prize money

World Cup 2023: Team India dons new-look training kits ahead of IND vs AUS clash at Chepauk, See pics

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Watch: Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans in Chennai ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games: Indian men's cricket team engages in match with local volunteers ahead of semi-final - Watch

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 vs FIFA World Cup 2022: Which tournament has more viewership, ad revenue, prize money

Ahead of Leo, here are top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's ODI record vs Australia

Rohit Sharma’s ODI record in Chennai

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Michael Vaughan says 'you’re not allowed to say Virat Kohli is not the greatest' because of THIS reason

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is as good as Virat Kohli, but he isn't considered as great.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2021, 02:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that had the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson been Indian, he would have been the greatest player in the world as according to him he is as good as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, across formats.

Vaughan, while talking to New Zealand's host broadcaster Spark Sport said that Williamson isn't considered as great as his Indian counterpart as the Kiwi skipper doesn't have a huge fan-following on social media.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," Vaughan said.

Vaughan indirectly took a dig at the social media culture of trolling where if you express an unpopular opinion about someone like Kohli on social media, you will be trolled and taken to the cleaners by the fanboys of the cricketers.

“Kane Williamson has mostly had success. I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsement," he said.

Kohli, Williamson are part of the fab four which also includes Steve Smith and Joe Root, considered as the best batsmen of this generation.

Looking at India's upcoming tour of England, which starts with the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Williamson-led New Zealand, Vaughan backed Williamson to score more runs than Kohli despite the latter's good form on the 2018 tour where he scored 593 runs, while praising the Blackcaps captain's work ethics.

“I think recently, a lot of pundits have been shouting for him (Kohli), whether he likes that or not, I’m not too sure. In English conditions, against the moving ball, Virat did enjoy success the last time he came in, but other than that he has struggled. In terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t back against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer," he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Wordle 836 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 3

Apple fixes iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue with new iOS 17 update

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for discovery of quantum dots

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE