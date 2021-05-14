Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are school time friends, photo goes VIRAL

Team India's current skipper Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma once studied in the same school and class as the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi. Both Anushka and Sakshi were good friends in the school apart from being classmates.

When Anushka Sharma's father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma, who is a retired Army officer, was posted in Assam, she went to St. Mary's School, where Sakshi was also studying. Now after many years, the pictures featuring both Anushka and Sakshi have surfaced on social media.

From their time in the school in the year 1994 to a long time after that, both have remained friends for a while now. In an interview in 2013, Anushka had said that she and Sakshi used to live in a very small town in Assam and then both got to know that they lived in the same town and used to study in the same school as well.

Anushka, obviously became an actor after the same while Sakshi went on to study Hotel Management and later married the two stars of Indian cricket respectively.

A few pictures from their time together have gone viral on social media. Two of them feature the duo from their school time, one during a class photo and one during a school function. While in the other two pictures, both have grown up and were seen with a few more friends, hanging out.

Both Anushka and Sakshi have become mothers now and have been blessed with daughters, Vamika and Ziva, respectively.