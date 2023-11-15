'Ye kon sa nasha pee kar...': Harbhajan Singh slams Inzamam-ul-Haq for making shocking remarks

"Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words'," Inzamam-ul-Haq claimed in a viral video.

Former Pakistan team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recently angered former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh when he said that the Indian cricketer was close to converting to Islam after listening to Maulana Tariq Jameel. Harbhajan Singh was so angry at Inzamam-ul-Haq's comments that he took to social media site X to lash out at him.

A video is going viral on social media in which Inzamam-ul-Haq can be heard saying, "We had a room where prayers were conducted. Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us in the evening and lead us into a namaz. After a few days, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and Zaheer Khan also started coming. Four other Indian cricketers sat and watched us."



"Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words'," Inzamam-ul-Haq added.

Inzamam-ul-Haq further claimed that Harbhajan Singh said, "Tumhe dekhke ruk jaata hu (I stop after seeing you) to which I replied 'Mujhe dekhke kyu ruk jaate ho?' (Why do you stop after seeing me?"

Harbhajan Singh replied to the video and debunked Inzamam-ul-Haq's claims saying, "Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai (What is he smoking? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh. These nonsense people say anything)."

Check out Harbhajan Singh's comments here

Due to political tensions between the two countries, India has not toured Pakistan since 2006. Since 2012, they have only gone up against each other in ICC events. In the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma-led India beat Babar Azam-led Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.