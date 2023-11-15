'Ye kon sa nasha pee kar...': Harbhajan Singh slams Inzamam-ul-Haq for making shocking remarks

Headlines

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

Meet one of India's richest families, whose net worth is Rs 66400 crore, its business is…

Nothing Phone (2) getting Apple iPhone’s exclusive feature, Carl Pei ‘apologises’ to Tim Cook

India's likely XI against New Zealand

Meet the stunning wife of star Australian cricketer

Bollywood actresses who quit acting after marriage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Ye kon sa nasha pee kar...': Harbhajan Singh slams Inzamam-ul-Haq for making shocking remarks

"Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words'," Inzamam-ul-Haq claimed in a viral video.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq recently angered former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh when he said that the Indian cricketer was close to converting to Islam after listening to Maulana Tariq Jameel. Harbhajan Singh was so angry at Inzamam-ul-Haq's comments that he took to social media site X to lash out at him. 

A video is going viral on social media in which Inzamam-ul-Haq can be heard saying, "We had a room where prayers were conducted. Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us in the evening and lead us into a namaz. After a few days, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, and Zaheer Khan also started coming. Four other Indian cricketers sat and watched us."
 
"Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words'," Inzamam-ul-Haq added. 

Inzamam-ul-Haq further claimed that Harbhajan Singh said, "Tumhe dekhke ruk jaata hu (I stop after seeing you) to which I replied 'Mujhe dekhke kyu ruk jaate ho?' (Why do you stop after seeing me?"

Harbhajan Singh replied to the video and debunked Inzamam-ul-Haq's claims saying, "Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai (What is he smoking? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh. These nonsense people say anything)."

Check out Harbhajan Singh's comments here

Due to political tensions between the two countries, India has not toured Pakistan since 2006. Since 2012, they have only gone up against each other in ICC events. In the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma-led India beat Babar Azam-led Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

EC issues show-cause notice to AAP, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi

Meet man who worked in Apple, now wants to replace your iPhones, Android phones with tiny AI pin

Meet new No.1 ODI bowler, it's not Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah, Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Jadeja, Zampa

What is ‘pig butchering scams’? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns against new fraud in India

Fire breaks in coach of parked train at Odisha's Puri station

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE