Yash Dhull reveals Virat Kohli's advice for India U-19 team ahead of summit clash

Virat Kohli, former team India captain, and a player who himself has lifted the ICC Under-19 World Cup lifted the morale of the current crop, ahead of their summit clash with England on Saturday. Yash Dhull, skipper of the India U-19 team revealed in the pre-match press conference that Kohli interacted with the Indian colts.

Playing in their fourth consecutive final, in the Under-19 World Cup, four-time winners India will clash with England and ahead of the final, Virat Kohli had a chat with the youngsters after they defeated Australia in the semifinal.

Recalling further details of the interaction with Kohli, Yash Dhull said, "Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him."

The Indian colts are undefeated in their conquest of winning an unprecedented fifth U-19 World Cup crown - one of which came under Virat's leadership when in 2008.

Revealing further insight into the boys' mentality ahead of the summit clash, Yash Dhull added his team are buzzing to take to the field against England.

"The morale is high, everyone is excited about the game. We will enter the contest with a positive frame of mind. England played a close match against Afghanistan, we will make our own game plans. We will look to carry our form into the final. Our spinners are nice, we will look to execute our plans," said the Delhi-born skipper.

He further continued, "Everyone is ready to give their 100 per cent, we will enter the final with a positive mindset. We are here to represent the country. We have gotten more experienced, we now know the value of time and how to prepare mentally for big games. Our game has also improved, we have learnt how to deal with pressure."

The match between India and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, from 6:30 PM IST onwards.