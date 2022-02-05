ICC U19 World Cup 2022, IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match in India

India U-19, who are unbeaten in their conquest of an unprecedented fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup title, will take on England in the summit clash on Saturday. The Indian colts have won the tournament a staggering four times and are on the verge of extending their lead further.

This is the fourth consecutive time, India have reached the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup. The Yash Dhull led team will face off against England, who recently defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling semifinal to book their berth in the final.

Despite the prowess of the Three Lions, the Indian colts will be heavy favourites heading into the game, with players such as Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, SK Rasheed looking in good touch as they outclassed Australia in their respective semifinal.

Here are all the details you need to know about India U19 vs England U19 final in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

Where will the final between India U19 vs England U19​ take place?

The final between India U19 vs England U19 will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

When and what time will the final between India U19 vs England U19​ take place?

The final between India U19 vs England U19 is slated to begin at 6:30 PM IST, on Saturday, February 05.

Which channel will telecast the final between ​India U19 vs England U19 in India?

The final between India U19 vs England U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the final between India U19 vs England U19​ in India?

The final between India U19 vs England U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.