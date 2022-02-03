ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Record four-time champions India reach fourth consecutive final - List of their final encounters

Let's look at the number of times Team India made it to the final summit of the ICC U19 World Cup.

Skipper Yash Dhull made sure he led from the front as his well-paced hundred powerhouse India to reach its fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final with an emphatic 96-run win over Australia on Wednesday.

Dhull's 110 of as many balls and a game-changing 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls) made sure the Indian side had a formidable 290 for five after opting to bat.

The Indian bowlers too did not disappoint as they performed their roles to perfection to bowl Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs. The only saving grace for the Aussies was Lachlan Shaw's fine 51, but it came in a bit too late in the day.

Pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0/26) and Ravi Kumar (2/37) were impressive in the first PowerPlay, but the spinners Nishant Sindhu (2/25), Vicky Ostwal (3/42) and Kaushal Tambe (1/32) dominated the opposition in the middle overs.

No doubt, India has always done well in the U19 World Cup tournaments, and this match just proves the same. While the team has been into finals many times, they have won the title only four times and finished as runners-up twice - a list of times they made it to the final summit.