ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Record four-time champions India reach fourth consecutive final - List of their final encounters

Let's look at the number of times Team India made it to the final summit of the ICC U19 World Cup.
Skipper Yash Dhull made sure he led from the front as his well-paced hundred powerhouse India to reach its fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final with an emphatic 96-run win over Australia on Wednesday.
Dhull's 110 of as many balls and a game-changing 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls) made sure the Indian side had a formidable 290 for five after opting to bat.
The Indian bowlers too did not disappoint as they performed their roles to perfection to bowl Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs. The only saving grace for the Aussies was Lachlan Shaw's fine 51, but it came in a bit too late in the day.
Pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0/26) and Ravi Kumar (2/37) were impressive in the first PowerPlay, but the spinners Nishant Sindhu (2/25), Vicky Ostwal (3/42) and Kaushal Tambe (1/32) dominated the opposition in the middle overs.
No doubt, India has always done well in the U19 World Cup tournaments, and this match just proves the same. While the team has been into finals many times, they have won the title only four times and finished as runners-up twice - a list of times they made it to the final summit.
1. ICC U19 World Cup 2000 - Captain Mohammed Kaif
Under the captaincy of Mohammed Kaif, the Indian U19 team lifted the trophy in the year 2000. The squad included players such as Anup Dave, Mihir Diwarkar, Niraj Patel, Venugopal Rao, Ajay Ratra (wk), Manish Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Mritunjay Tripathi.
2. ICC U19 World Cup 2008 - Captain Virat Kohli
Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian U19 team saw them clinch the trophy in 2008. The squad had the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ajitesh Argal, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Iqbal Abdulla and Siddarth Kaul.
3. ICC U19 World Cup 2012 - Captain Unmukt Chand
Under the captaincy of Unmukt Chand, the young lads had once again grabbed the title in 2012. The squad included players like Akshdeep Nath (VC), Baba Aparajith, Prashant Chopra, Sandipan Das, Harmeet Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Roosh Kalaria and Sandeep Sharma.
4. ICC U19 World Cup 2016 - Captain Ishan Kishan
Under the captaincy of Ishan Kishan, the Boys in Blue had made it to the final but lost against West Indies in 2016. The squad included players like Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmad and many more.
5. ICC U19 World Cup 2018 - Captain Prithvi Shaw
Under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw, the boys lifted the trophy in 2018. The squad had players such as Shubhman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, KL Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi and many others.
6. ICC U19 World Cup 2020 - Captain Priyam Garg
Under the captaincy of Priyam Garg, the Indian boys played well in 2020 final, but could not win the title. The year also saw a fight take place after the final clash against Bangladesh. The team India included players like Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Dhruv Jurel (VC).