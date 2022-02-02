ICC U19 World Cup semi-final: India captain Yash Dhull joins THIS elite club after century against Australia

India U19 captain Yash Dhull slams 110 off 110 balls.
The second semi-final clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 saw India opt to bat against Australia in Coolidge on Wednesday. India, who had made one change to their eleven, saw them lose their openers early on in the day.
Both Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6) and Harnoor Singh (16), found the going tough in the initial overs and were sent packing with the score of 37/2 after 12.3 overs. However, skipper Yash Dhull in the middle along with his deputy Shaik Rasheed saw they put on a 200+ runs partnership reviving India's innings.
While the winner of this match will face England in Saturday's showpiece, the India skipper has joined the elite club after smashing his 100.
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was the skipper of the U19 team in the 2008 edition which took place in Malaysia. The captain had helped India register crucial victories and even scored a century against West Indies.
Not just that, he also led India towards victory in the quarterfinals as they beat England by seven wickets, while in the semifinals against New Zealand, rain played a huge role as India won the ticket to the final after winning the game by Duckworth Lewis method.
2. Unmukt Chand
Unmukt Chand had led India in the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2012. He had hit an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia in Townsville, winning the praise of Australian great Ian Chappell.
In his captaincy, India also won the trophy in Australia and was the first captain to win the U19 world cup in Australia.
3. Yash Dhull
Skipper Yash Dhull gave a glimpse of his enormous talent as he smashed his hundred against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022.
He has become the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to score a century in the U19 World Cup.