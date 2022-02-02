ICC U19 World Cup semi-final: India captain Yash Dhull joins THIS elite club after century against Australia

The second semi-final clash of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 saw India opt to bat against Australia in Coolidge on Wednesday. India, who had made one change to their eleven, saw them lose their openers early on in the day.

Both Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6) and Harnoor Singh (16), found the going tough in the initial overs and were sent packing with the score of 37/2 after 12.3 overs. However, skipper Yash Dhull in the middle along with his deputy Shaik Rasheed saw they put on a 200+ runs partnership reviving India's innings.

While the winner of this match will face England in Saturday's showpiece, the India skipper has joined the elite club after smashing his 100.