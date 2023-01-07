WTC Points Table: India's final qualification scenario explained after PAK vs NZ series ends in draw

Image Source: Twitter

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand concluded in a tie on Friday as the hosts failed to chase down a 319-run total on the final day of the play. Sarfaraz Ahmed delivered a crucial batting knock on the final day of the second Test to help his team draw the game.

The first Test between the two sides had also finished in a draw, meaning that the series trophy will now be shared by Pakistan and New Zealand.

As a result of this draw Pakistan's percentage points on the WTC points table moved up to 38.1, while New Zealand percentage points moved up to 27.27. Both the teams remained on the 7th and 8th position on the table respectively.

While Pakistan has completed all six World Test Championship series, New Zealand still has one series remaining. They will play the final two Tests of the 2021-23 cycle against the third-placed Sri Lankan team.

Here is the new ICC World Test Championship points table, as well as what India can do to reach the competition's final:

Points Table

With 78.57 percentage points, Australia remains at the top of the table. India is in second place with 58.93 percentage points.

How can India qualify

To reach the final of the coveted tournament, India must win at least three of their four scheduled home Test matches against Australia in February and March. India will need to do well in the Border-Gavaskar series to maintain their position on the table.

India would also like to see New Zealand win their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Even a 2-0 series win over Australia might send India to the WTC final, but they will require New Zealand to win the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. If Sri Lanka wins 2-0 against New Zealand, India will struggle if they fail to win three matches.

If India wins the series 1-0 against Australia, the situation boils down to Sri Lanka failing to win 2-0 against New Zealand. If the series ends in a tie, India will have a 56.94% chance of winning. This brings South Africa into the picture, as if they win their last Test against Australia and the two games against the West Indies, they will advance if Sri Lanka loses to New Zealand.

READ| 'Does the directive come from Babar Azam?': Simon Doull's stunning remark on nature of pitches in Pakistan