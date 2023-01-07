Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Does the directive come from Babar Azam?': Simon Doull's stunning remark on nature of pitches in Pakistan

Many cricket experts have questioned the pitch in Karachi in the recent past, and Simon Doull has now joined the long list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

'Does the directive come from Babar Azam?': Simon Doull's stunning remark on nature of pitches in Pakistan
Simon Doull questioned Babar Azam for the pitch in Karachi

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull has lashed out at the pitch conditions in Karachi during the recent Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The first Test finished in a high-scoring draw at Karachi's National Stadium, while the second Test game also ended in a thriller draw. With Pakistan required 16 runs and New Zealand 1 wicket to win, the bad light stopped play eventually ending the 2 match series 0-0.

The second Test, like the first, saw plenty of runs until the second session on Day 4. Doull, who was commentating in the recent concludedseries, seems visibly frustrated by Pakistan's lifeless pitches.

“Where do these directives come from? Do they come from Babar Azam? Does he want to play on these roads to improve his own stats,” Doull said on-air.

Speaking on the Pitch Side show, the 53-year-old further said: “Let the ground staff do their job properly. The people above, the hierarchy, have just got to leave their noses out of it.”

“It offers nothing. There is no grass on it. There is no seam movement, and there is no carry,” he added.

“You are picking a guy like Mir Hamza who has a terrific first-class record. You pick guys who perform well at that level, but they come and bowl on this road. You can’t expect them to do the same job that they’re doing at the first-class level if you’re going to produce these types of surfaces.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently come under fire for serving unresponsive tracks. The pitches were subpar in the last two Test series against England and Australia, and the Rawalpindi pitch obtained a below-average rating from the ICC.

While Pakistan lost the three-match Test series against Australia 1-0 earlier this year, they were recently thrashed 3-0 by England.

READ| PAK vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Ahmed leads Pakistan to thrilling draw with New Zealand

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.