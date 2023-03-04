WPL 2023: GG’s Deandra Dottin stirs controversy with surprising reaction after being ruled out | Photo: Instagram/ ICC

Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder has stirred the first controversy of the inaugural Women’s Premier League. The West Indian cricketer was ruled out of the GG squad ahead of the first match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. However, it was Dottin’s sharp reactions to the news that raised eyebrows.

Dottin reacted to the news on social media in a surprising manner, indicating that she is not unwell. Tagging a post on Instagram wishing her “Get well soon”, Dottin wrote, “Get well soon from what if I may ask?”

Dottin took to Twitter to clarify that she is “recovering from nothing”.

“I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl,” Dottin wrote in a cryptic message.

The all-rounder was ruled out of WPL 2023 earlier in the day which was dubbed a major setback for Gujarat Giants. As per reports, Dottin is recovering from a medical situation and has yet to regain her fitness. But her comments now raise skepticism.

The West Indian star was bought by GG in the WPL auction for Rs 60 lakh. She has been replaced by Kim Garth of Australia in their squad.

The Gujarat Giants will spar against the Mumbai Indians in the first game of the inaugural season of WPL on Saturday night at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Australia’s Beth Mooney will be leading Gujarat Giants. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants full Squad: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil.

Mumbai Indians full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tyron, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita.

