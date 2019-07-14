World Cup final: Lord's to be 'no-fly zone' for England vs New Zealand clash

As England and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, the Lord's Cricket Ground has been declared as a 'no fly zone' for both the match day (July 14) and reserve day (July 15).

"It will be a no-fly zone at Lord's tomorrow, keeping in mind the charted flight political messages incident. ICC has requested the concerned authority for the same. Lord's will remain a no-fly zone for both the match day and reserve day (July 14 and 15)," an ICC source said told ANI.

A "World must speak up for Balochistan" banner flew over Edgbaston during the semifinal between England and Australia on Thursday. It was the third instance of a plane being used for political messages in the World Cup.

Earlier, 'Justice for Balochistan' banners flew over Headingley during Pakistan's match against Afghanistan and couple of planes displayed banner related to Kashmir over the same stadium during India's match against Sri Lanka.

The first semifinal between India and New Zealand, the airspace over Old Trafford was shut down keeping the unfurling of political messages in mind.

Before the semifinal clash, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had written to the BCCI that airspace over Old Trafford, in Manchester will remain shut during the semifinal clash. ECB had assured BCCI that the Old Trafford stadium will be a no-fly zone for the match.

In India's last group match against Sri Lanka, aircraft flew over the ground with anti-India banners tailing them, including slogans on the Kashmir issue. After the incident, BCCI had filed a complaint with the ICC.