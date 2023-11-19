World Cup 2023 Final: How much prize money winner and runners-up will get?

As the two teams prepare to battle it out, India seeks to avenge their loss in the 2003 World Cup, while the Pat Cummins-led Australian side aims to secure their sixth World Cup title.

The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is nearing its climax, and the highly anticipated final will take place on Sunday, November 19th. India, having won all ten matches in the tournament, will face their rivals from Down Under, who have secured eight consecutive victories.

As the two teams prepare to battle it out, India seeks to avenge their loss in the 2003 World Cup, while the Pat Cummins-led Australian side aims to secure their sixth World Cup title. Before we unveil the results, let's take a look at the prize money that awaits the winner and the runners-up from the ICC's prize pool of USD 10 million (approximately INR 83 Crore).

The team that emerges victorious in the India vs. Australia clash will claim the lion's share of the prize pool, with USD 4 million (around INR 33 Crore) up for grabs. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive a sum of USD 2 million (approximately INR 16 Crore). The two losing semifinalists, New Zealand and South Africa, will each be rewarded with USD 800,000 from the total sum of USD 1,600,000.

India has dominated the league phase, securing resounding victories against all nine teams. The Men in Blue shattered their semi-final curse by triumphing over New Zealand with a commanding 70-run lead in Mumbai. This remarkable feat propelled them to the final of the ODI World Cup for an impressive fourth time.

In the annals of Indian cricket history, two legendary captains, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, have previously steered the team to glory, clinching the coveted trophy in 1983 and 2011 respectively. However, in 2003, India had to settle for the runner-up position, narrowly missing out on the title to Australia.