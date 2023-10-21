Headlines

World Cup 2023: Fifties from Pathum Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win vs Netherlands

Choosing to bat first, the Netherlands managed to score 262 runs before being bowled out in 49.5 overs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Sri Lanka secured their first victory in the World Cup 2023 by defeating the Netherlands by five wickets on Saturday, October 21 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Choosing to bat first, the Netherlands managed to score 262 runs before being bowled out in 49.5 overs. Despite a strong start with 56 runs in the powerplay, the Dutch team lost their opening batters, Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd. Kasun Rajitha, who replaced Lahiru Kumara, made an immediate impact by taking early wickets for Sri Lanka.

Rajitha continued to dominate the game by dismissing Colin Ackermann, who had been in impressive form with 29 runs off 31 balls. Dilshan Madushanka also contributed to the team's success by quickly taking the wickets of Bas de Leede and Teja Nidamanuru.

Aryan Dutt provided the Netherlands with their first breakthrough by taking the prized wicket of Kusal Perera. He then managed to pin down Kusal Mendis, keeping his team in the game. Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama added 52 runs for the third wicket, injecting some much-needed momentum into the Sri Lankan innings.

Paul van Meekeren ended the partnership by dismissing Nissanka, who scored an impressive 54 runs off 52 balls, including nine fours. After Nissanka's departure, Charith Asalanka joined forces with Samarawickrama, contributing 77 runs for the fourth wicket.

Asalanka fell victim to Dutt, becoming his third dismissal after scoring 44 runs off 66 balls. Dhananjaya de Silva also made a valuable contribution of 30 runs and partnered with Samarawickrama for a crucial 76-run stand.

Meanwhile, Samarawickrama showcased his excellent form by reaching his half-century off just 53 balls. He remained unbeaten on 91 off 107 balls, hitting seven fours, as Sri Lanka comfortably secured victory with 10 balls remaining in their innings.

