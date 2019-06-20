World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar is okay, assures Jasprit Bumrah as all-rounder skips training after injury scare

'Vijay Shankar is okay and doing fine, assured Jasprit Bumrah after all-rounder suffered an injury scare after being hit on toe during Wednesday's training session. Shankar was forced to skip practice on Thursday. He was in pain after a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hit Shankar on his toes during Wednesday's training ahead of the match against Afghanistan.

When Bumrah, whose lethal delivery injured Shakar, was asked if he would like to go a bit easy on his team's batsmen at the nets, his reply was a typical fast bowler's one.

"We don't obviously want to injure the batsman. Sometimes, when you play in the nets, nobody tells the batsmen not to hit. So they hit as well. It was unfortunate that he (Shankar) got hit. This is part and parcel of the game. But he is okay, he is fine," the fast bowler assured.

On Thursday, Shankar was seen walking around in slippers with a slight limp. Later he tried jogging wearing gym trainers but gave up after half a lap. He then did some basic exercises as others took part in usual fielding drills as well as net sessions.

A team source informed PTI that there's nothing to worry as of now. "Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there's nothing scary," the source said.

Shankar is one of the designated No 4 batsmen in the Indian line-up although he is being used as a floater. Shankar is also a handy medium pacer who got a couple important wickets against Pakistan including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

With Shikhar Dhawan already ruled out of the tournament due to thumb fracture and Bhuvneshwar Kumar out for two games due to a hamstring strain, Shankar's injury will only increase tension for the team management.

As of now Bhuvneshwar will not be bowling for eight days and will only be in contention for the England game (June 30) in Birmingham. The team management is confident that Bhuvneshwar will be available during the business end of the tournament.