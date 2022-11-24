Will rain play spoilsport in the 1st ODI between India-New Zealand? Check latest weather update from Auckland

Auckland Cricket Stadium

The third and final game of the T20I series between Team India and New Zealand ended in a tie, with both teams’ scores remaining equal according to the DLS method, and Team India winning the series 1-0. Now the focus will shift to 50-over cricket as the Men In Blue will face the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series starting from Friday, November 25 in Auckland.

The Indian Team, which will primarily consist of newcomers, will be led by Shikhar Dhawan while Hardik Pandya will be missing out of the ODI squad. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Chahar, among others, will try to make an impression in this series.

Auckland Weather report

As it has been the norm in this Southern Hemisphere summer, the Auckland is also not entirely free from the clutches of unseasonal rain. There is a prediction for 11 per cent thunderstorms and the day might see a nearly an hour rain in the morning with intensity reaching 0.9 mm. There is 52 per cent cloud cover too keeping the temperature around 20 degrees. We might just see a tad delayed start but that’s it for the day as we might get a full match on Friday.

Auckland Pitch report

The Eden Park, which is also used for rugby, uses a drop-in pitch like some of the grounds in Australia. The Eden Park is often a batter-friendly surface with pacers generally struggling to make an impact. But the pitch often gets slowed down as the match progresses and the spinners might make a better impact in the latter