Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 match updates: SWI win 1-0 CAM; check highlights here

Check out all the latest details and updates from the Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Cameroon takes on against Switzerland in the first match.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Blog: BIG matches on Day 5: Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Serbia, Uruguay vs South Korea and Switzerland vs Cameroon. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has already seen two massive upsets: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia, and Germany 1-2 Japan. Match day on Friday, November 24 may have another one in near future as big footballing names play their first group stage matches.

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 saw another upset as Japan defeated Germany by 2-1. This was quite unexpected as Germans as considered as top teams in the world and were also among one of the serious contendors to win the World Cup. Germans lifted the trophy back in 2010. 

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Michy Batshuayi scores as Belgium beat Canada by 1-0

In the other games of the day, Spain dismanteled Costa Rica in a one-sided affair as they scored 7 goals and conceded none in their first game of the FIFA World Cup. Belgium also started its FIFA World Cup campaign on a winning note as it defeated Canada by 1-0. The first game of the day was between Cameroon and Morocco and it was a well faught draw.

Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup will bring plenty of action and your favorite superstars will take the field. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Suarez will start their 2022 World Cup Journey for their respective teams against their respective opponents. This is considered to be the last World Cup of this stars.

The first game of the day will be played between Switzerland and Cameroon at 3:30 IST followed by Uruguay vs South Korea at 6:30 PM. Cristiano Roaldo's Portugal will start their campaign against Ghana and this matchwill be played at 9:30 IST. The day will end with Brazil taking on against Serbia and this match will be played later tonight at 12:30 AM.

READ: Belgium v Canada Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for BEL vs CAN FIFA World Cup 2022, match 12

In this blog, we will majorly focus on the first game of the day but we will keep you updated about all the facts and predicted lineups for the upcoming games too so thay you all can make to Dream11 lineups. So, stay tuned for all the live updates related to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Nov 2022, 05:09 PM

    SWI-CAM: Switzerland get off to a great start at the FIFA World Cup 2022

    96 mins: And that's a big win for Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup. Cameroon tried hard but could not find a way. Seferovich came close to doubling the Swiss lead at the end but a great block came in his way. They are in a strong position now in a Group G which includes Brazil and Serbia.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:53 PM

    SWI-CAM live: Cameroon unable to find way back into the match

    74 mins: 15 mins plus added time to go now. Cameroon have the possession but have been unable to find the magic moment. Swiss are holding tight. Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon 

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:43 PM

    SWI-CAM live: Good work from Choupo Moting, Cameroon look to find away back

    57 mins: Good work from Choupo Moting on the right byline. He comes in and releases a shot but the angle is too narrow. Cameroon get a corner. A scary Switzerland counter-attack from the corner but the African side survives.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:37 PM

    SWI-CAM live updates: Embolo SCORES for Switzerland

    48 mins: And we have our first GOAL! Space for Shaqiri on the right flank and he puts in an accurate low pass for Embolo who calmly slots it past Onana. Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:23 PM

    SWI-CAM live updates: Players are coming out, second half shortly

    46 mins: Both teams had their chances in the first half but it has been goalless so far. Second half will kick off shortly as both Cameroon and Switzerland look to make a breakthrough. The players are out. Kick off shortly.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:21 PM

    SWI-CAM live streaming details: Where to watch the match?

    Viewers in India can see the match live on TV on Sports 18 channel. To watch the Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup match online, viewers have to go to JioCinema website or mobile app. Register to watch the match live for free.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:19 PM

    SWI-CAM live match score: Half time with both sides still to score

    45+3 mins: Cameroon get a free kick on the cusp of half-time. Choupo Moting's attempt at goal has no sting. Referee blows the whistle.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:14 PM

    SWI-CAM live: Messy defending by Cameroon, Switzerland waste BIG chance

    45 mins: Cameroon make a mess of a simple clearance from a Swizz cross. Give away a corner. Akanji is perfectly placed to head it in but doesn't get the connection. Ball goes out for a goal kick.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:12 PM

    SWI-CAM: Another good chance for Cameroon

    41 mins: Choupo Moting lands a stray ball and fires it in. Elvedi makes himself big and blocks the shot. Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:08 PM

    SWI-CAM live: Chances from Switzerland

    39 mins: Sow plays Embolo in but the striker takes too much time on the ball. Castellete makes a cracking challenge to put the ball out. Nico Elvedi then heads the corner wide.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 04:06 PM

    FIFA World Cup SWI-CAM live updates: Great chance for Cameroon, goal-saving tackle

    34 mins: Choupo Moting sends a great ball in from the right flank. Toko Ekambi is moments away from putting it into the net but Widmer makes a dazzling tackle. Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:57 PM

    SWI-CAM live: Switzerland comes close

    33 mins: Great ball in by Widmer but none of his teammates could reach in to tap. Could have done with few more red shirts in there. | Switzerland 0-0 Cameroon

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:55 PM

    SWI-CAM live updates: Corner for Cameroon after a great run from Mbuemo

    23 mins: Mbuemo dances dangerously and then knocks it in. Couple of more passes and ball in from the other end, blocked by Switzerland. Corner for Cameroon. They look dangerous.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:46 PM

    SWI-CAM updates: Choupo Moting comes close

    14 mins: Steals the bowl and runs away from Swiss defenders into the penalty area. Shot saved by Sommer. Flag is up now. A freekick for a foul. 

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:34 PM

    SWI-CAM: Switzerland come close, almost a penalty

    12 mins: A feeble try and then good penetrative play. Swiss drive in and it appears to be a push from a Cameroon player. Appeal, but is was offside earlier. Close!

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:37 PM

    SWI-CAM FIFA World Cup 2022 live: Great chance for Cameroon wasted

    A quick release and Mbuemo is off and into the Switzerland penalty area. Deflection comes back to Toko-Ekambi who shoots over the bar.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:32 PM

    SWI vs CAM live match: Cameroon Starting XI

    Karl Toko Ekambi
    Eric Choupo Moting
    Bryan Mbuemo
    S Oum Gwet
    M Hongla
    A Anguissa
    N Tolo
    N N’Koulou
    J Castelleto
    C Fai
    A Onana

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:18 PM

    SWI vs CAM live updates: Match kicks off

    2 mins: Dangerous early corner by Switzerland, Cameroon head it away. Possession back with the Swiss.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:27 PM

    SWI vs CAM T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Switzerland Starting XI

    • Yan Sommer
    • Silvan Widmer
    • Manuel Akanji
    • Nico Elvedi
    • Ricardo Rodriguez
    • Remo Feuler
    • Xerdan Shaqiri
    • Djibril Sow
    • Ruben Vargas
    • Breel Embolo
  • 24 Nov 2022, 03:24 PM

    Switzerland vs Cameroon live: Kick off shortly 

    Teams are out on the ground. National anthems underway. Kick off to follow. Stay tuned for latest SWI vs CAM commentary, match updates. 

  • 24 Nov 2022, 02:22 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 POR vs GHANA throwback: When Portugal survived an early setback 

    Portugal and Ghana faced each other in FIFA World Cup 2014 in which Portugal won the game in the closing minutes of the match by 2-1

     

  • 24 Nov 2022, 01:17 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Probable XI: Check out Switzerland's possible lineup

    Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Rodriguez, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Embolo.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Probable XI: Check out Cameroon's possible lineup

    Andre Onana, Enzo Ebosse, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai, Olivier Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Gouet, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 11:32 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates Match 3: Ghana's record World Cup

    Ghana are one of only three African teams to have reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars achieved the feat in 2010 but were ousted by Uruguay after a controversial game.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM


    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Cameroon's record at World Cup

    Cameroon's last victory in a World Cup group game came against Qatar's neighbours from Saudi Arabia, who they beat 1-0 on June 6, 2002 in Saitama, Japan. They lost all their group games at the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 10:07 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Recent performances of Switzerland and Cameroon

    Cameroon are coming into this match on the back of one win, one draw and three losses in their last five games, whereas Switzerland have won three and lost two.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 09:23 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Stat Updates: Top Performances in World Cups

    Switzerland has never been able to go past quarterfinals stage in the World Cup. It Wualified for quarterfinals in 1934, 1938 and 1958, while Cameroon's best performance came in 1990.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 08:41 AM


    FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Switzerland performance in group stages.

    Despite winning its opening games, Switzerland has been able to top its group just once at the FIFA World Cup stage and this happened in 2006.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 08:04 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Details and Updates: Switzerland part of an Elite Club

    Switzerland is part of only three European teams to have reached in knock-out stages of each last four major tournaments (WC+ Euro). The other two teams part of this elite group is Belgium and France.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 07:30 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Stat: Switzerland's performance in its opening games

    Switzerland has never lost its opening match at the FIFA World Cup stage. They have won 2 and were able to draw 3 of their last 5 opening games at the FIFA WC.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 07:29 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland's road to the World Cup

    This is Switzerland's 12th appearance at the FIFA World Cup and 5th Consecutive participation. They finished at the top of UEFA's European Championship holder's tally and qualified.

  • 24 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Ghana vs Switzerland head-to-head

    This will be the first-ever match between the two nations ever. Switzerland last played against the African nation at FIFA World Cup in 2006 where they defeated Congo by 2-0.

