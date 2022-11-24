Switzerland vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup 2022 match updates: SWI win 1-0 CAM; check highlights here

Check out all the latest details and updates from the Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Cameroon takes on against Switzerland in the first match.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Blog: BIG matches on Day 5: Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Serbia, Uruguay vs South Korea and Switzerland vs Cameroon. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has already seen two massive upsets: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia, and Germany 1-2 Japan. Match day on Friday, November 24 may have another one in near future as big footballing names play their first group stage matches.

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 saw another upset as Japan defeated Germany by 2-1. This was quite unexpected as Germans as considered as top teams in the world and were also among one of the serious contendors to win the World Cup. Germans lifted the trophy back in 2010.

In the other games of the day, Spain dismanteled Costa Rica in a one-sided affair as they scored 7 goals and conceded none in their first game of the FIFA World Cup. Belgium also started its FIFA World Cup campaign on a winning note as it defeated Canada by 1-0. The first game of the day was between Cameroon and Morocco and it was a well faught draw.

Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup will bring plenty of action and your favorite superstars will take the field. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Suarez will start their 2022 World Cup Journey for their respective teams against their respective opponents. This is considered to be the last World Cup of this stars.

The first game of the day will be played between Switzerland and Cameroon at 3:30 IST followed by Uruguay vs South Korea at 6:30 PM. Cristiano Roaldo's Portugal will start their campaign against Ghana and this matchwill be played at 9:30 IST. The day will end with Brazil taking on against Serbia and this match will be played later tonight at 12:30 AM.

In this blog, we will majorly focus on the first game of the day but we will keep you updated about all the facts and predicted lineups for the upcoming games too so thay you all can make to Dream11 lineups. So, stay tuned for all the live updates related to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.