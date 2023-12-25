Headlines

Why Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to change his batting approach in IND vs SA Test series ?

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar highlighted Rohit's sensational and aggressive approach in the ODI World Cup, stating that the skipper needs to undergo a complete shift in his approach to opening the batting in South Africa.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

After Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami played pivotal roles in India's ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, Rohit Sharma, the Men In Blue's skipper, emerged as the unsung hero of the tournament with his outstanding batting. The veteran opener showcased 'Playstation batting' at the ODI World Cup, providing explosive starts and leading the charge. Following India's World Cup final defeat, Rohit was rested for the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour, with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul taking over captaincy duties in the T20Is and ODIs, respectively.

Rohit Sharma is set to make his return to captaincy in the upcoming 1st Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit faces a significant challenge in adjusting his batting approach for the Test series against the Proteas. Gavaskar highlighted the need for Rohit to transition from the aggressive ODI mindset to the more patient and strategic approach required in Test cricket.

In a conversation with Star Sports ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Gavaskar emphasized the mental shift required for Rohit to adapt to the demands of Test match situations. "He will have to change the approach completely for Test cricket because he will have to think in terms of batting the whole day," Gavaskar stated. Recognizing Rohit's explosive range of shots, Gavaskar suggested that if he can anchor the innings, Rohit has the potential to amass a substantial score, contributing significantly to India's total.

Under Rohit's leadership, India aims to secure its first-ever Test series win in South Africa, a historic feat that has eluded them in seven out of eight visits since 1992. Gavaskar believes that a shift in approach, focusing on occupying the crease and batting throughout the day, will be crucial for Rohit to guide India to success in the challenging Test series against South Africa.

