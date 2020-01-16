Why MS Dhoni dropped from annual BCCI contracts? Here is cricket board's clarification on decision

Headlines

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED in connection with Mahadev betting scam: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

8 homemade face masks for glowing skin

7 Yoga asanas for glowing skin

ODI World Cup: Rachin Ravindra joins Virat Kohli in elite list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Chandrayaan 3 mission over! India's mission sleeps forever as Moon goes absolute dark, know what's next

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Why MS Dhoni dropped from annual BCCI contracts? Here is cricket board's clarification on decision

Since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of MS Dhoni.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 05:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of MS Dhoni.

With speculations over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more questions.

However, squashing rumours, a BCCI source clarified that the former Indian captain was informed about the same.

Talking to ANI, the source said, "MS Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract".

Dhoni has not been part of the Indian squad since India's 2019 World Cup semi-final exit. He had taken a break and joined the Indian army. Since his work with the army ended, the cricketer has not played any international match and could now directly feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

As for the contract, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah make it to the grade A+ category while many like Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washinton Sundar and Deepak Chahar are the first time included in the list.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Singh's arrest makes AAP nervous, Kejriwal to be under scanner: BJP

ENG v NZ, World Cup 2023: England achieves unprecedented milestone in ODI history, all 11 players make....

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Mukesh Ambani's big plan to tap Rs 49000 crore market, new product unveiled

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE