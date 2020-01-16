Why MS Dhoni dropped from annual BCCI contracts? Here is cricket board's clarification on decision

Since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of MS Dhoni.

With speculations over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more questions.

However, squashing rumours, a BCCI source clarified that the former Indian captain was informed about the same.

Talking to ANI, the source said, "MS Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract".

Sources: MS Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contact, before the decision was announced today. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract. pic.twitter.com/FHYfvA1PEc — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Dhoni has not been part of the Indian squad since India's 2019 World Cup semi-final exit. He had taken a break and joined the Indian army. Since his work with the army ended, the cricketer has not played any international match and could now directly feature in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

As for the contract, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah make it to the grade A+ category while many like Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washinton Sundar and Deepak Chahar are the first time included in the list.