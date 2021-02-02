What is 'Dinda Academy' and why was the pacer always trolled?

Ashoke Dinda, a veteran fast bowler of Bengal, announced his retirement on Tuesday from all forms of cricket. The pacer in a press conference at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said, "I am today retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect".

Ashoke Dinda had represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pune Warriors (PW).

However, while his international journey did not last long, Dinda continued to be trolled on social media. So much so that whenever a bowler leaked runs in the IPL, he was compared to the Bengal pacer with the term "Dinda Academy".

Also read Fast bowler Ashoke Dinda announces retirement from all forms of cricket, thanks Sourav Ganguly for support

So why the term Dinda Academy associated with the pacer?

Dinda's last outing in the T20 tournament wasn't the best and that seemed to have left a lasting impression on many fans. The trolls created a fictional 'Dinda Academy' featuring all bowlers with a high economy rate in the tournament.

In 2019, RCB's Twitter handle too had taken a jibe and mention "Dinda Academy" after Umesh Yadav took three wickets against Kings XI Punjab.

Also read As veteran pacer Ashoke Dinda retires from all forms of cricket, fans wish him great second innings

RCB's tweet was in response to those fans who had trolled Yadav after he nearly failed to defend 26 runs off the final over in the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

While RCB took down their tweet after coming under-fire, Ashoke Dinda took to Instagram to pen a stinging reply for all his "haters".

Ashoke Dinda has played 115 first-class matches, taking 417 wickets at an average of 28.35 and an economy rate of 3.10. In 78 IPL matches, Dinda has 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.2 and a strike-rate of 21.97.