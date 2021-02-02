Headlines

Fast bowler Ashoke Dinda announces retirement from all forms of cricket, thanks Sourav Ganguly for support

Dinda thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for his support.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

Indian bowler Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The pacer, who represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, said he will forever be in debt of Sourav Ganguly for his support.

Picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively, Dinda in a press conference at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said, "I am today retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect".

Dinda had a huge career for Bengal in domestic cricket. He was, however, dropped by the CAB in December 2019 during the Ranji Trophy after he had abused the Bengal cricket team's bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The pacer was even asked to apologize to Bose but Dinda refused to do so.

"Playing for India is everybody's aim, I played for Bengal that's why I got the chance to represent India. I thank the BCCI for giving me an opportunity to play for India. Senior players like Deep Das Gupta, Rohan Gavaskar guided me when I played for Bengal. I got the support every time I picked a wicket".

Dinda thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly saying, "There have been several people who have helped me throughout my career whom I would like to thank beginning with my parents. Then it's Dada (Sourav Ganguly). It is because of him that I got to play for Bengal and when as skipper he stood at mid-off he would always guide and encourage me.

"I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda added.

He thanked CAB for always standing by him during his two-decade-long career. "I can't thank CAB enough for the support encouragement and backing I got. Today also I made one to our Association President Avishek (Dalmiya) and he immediately gave me this platform to retire," he said.

Dinda played 116 first-class matches for Bengal, bagging 420 wickets. In List A matches, he played 98 matches bagging 151 wickets - all for Bengal cricket team. He last appeared in T20 fixtures for Goa, last month, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dinda said that while playing Mushtaq Ali Trophy he realised that his body was not supporting him. 

"The contribution of Ashoke is enormous. He is one of the best fast bowlers we have produced. He will be remembered for his ability to take wickets and win matches, bowl long spells and his never say die spirit. He is welcome to be associated with CAB in some form as and when he wants. We wish him best in his life beyond cricket," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

"He would be only too happy to be associated with CAB, but for the time being he needs to give time to his family".

The right-handed pacer had made his international debut in 2009, in a T20I match against Sri Lanka. His ODI debut followed in Zimbabwe in 2010. His last ODI was against England at Rajkot in 2013. He has also played in the Indian Premier League, turning out for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pune Warriors (PW).

