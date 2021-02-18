IPL 2021 Auction today: When and where to watch the event live

IPL 2021 auction

The IPL 2021 will see 292 players go under the hammer at the auction for the 2021 season in Chennai. The eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be going on war off-field.

The IPL had announced that 1,114 players had registered initially and the eight franchises submitted their shortlisted players. The final list consisted of 292 players, out of which 164 are Indian, 125 overseas and 3 players from Associated nations.

While the highest base price of the players is at Rs 2 crore, the lowest base price is Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

The three-time champions CSK who finished in the seventh position in the IPL 2020, reportedly released a lot of players as they looked to revamp their Dad's Army. Teams like SRH and MI who have mostly retained their core squad will be looking to only solidify them with a few players.

The now new Punjab Kings, RCB and KKR, on the other hand, will be looking to add strong players to help lift the squad. Ahead of the IPL 2021 player's auction, here is how one can view the event live on Television and on mobile.

Where to watch IPL 2021 Auction live in India (TV channels)?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be telecasted by Star Sports Network, who are the owners of the official broadcasting rights of IPL matches. It can be broadcast live on any channel of Star Sports Network on February 18.

How and where to watch IPL 2021 Auction live streaming?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.

What will be the timings of the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will begin from 3:00 PM IST onwards.