Headlines

IND vs ENG: England's surprise pick to replace Harry Brook in Test series against India, check details

This veteran superstar refused to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Prakash Mehra's hit for...

Meet boy genius who built Rs 1500 crore firm, was fired from his own company after high drama

This Bollywood star was college topper, worked as background dancer, later gave 3 Rs 100-crore hits

'Rohit will need to...': Sunil Gavaskar's blunt advice for Indian skipper ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: England's surprise pick to replace Harry Brook in Test series against India, check details

This Bollywood star was college topper, worked as background dancer, later gave 3 Rs 100-crore hits

'We've got Viratball': Sunil Gavaskar's response to England's bazball dominance

Bad Cholesterol: 7 Winter Foods to Lower LDL Symptoms For Heart Health

5 herbs to reduce cholesterol levels in blood

9 actresses who disappeared from Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Prem Bhushan Maharaj Talks About 'Ram Rajya' In Kalyug

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

This veteran superstar refused to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Prakash Mehra's hit for...

This Bollywood star was college topper, worked as background dancer, later gave 3 Rs 100-crore hits

'Jo respect...': Mohsin Khan explains why he's scared about making debut in OTT, refuses to say 'anything bad about TV'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'We've got Viratball': Sunil Gavaskar's response to England's bazball dominance

IND vs ENG: England will start their series in Hyderabad, followed by games in Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Ranchi, and play the final Test in Dharamsala.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since its debut in 2022, Bazball has revolutionized Test cricket, injecting a dynamic flair into the traditional format of the game. While a precise definition of Bazball remains elusive, the term, coined by an ESPN journalist, draws its inspiration from Brendon McCullum's enduring nickname. McCullum assumed the role of England's head coach in May 2022.

Bazball is essentially a mindset that advocates an aggressive style of cricket, both in batting and fielding. This approach has proven highly lucrative for England on their home turf. However, as Ben Stokes and his squad brace themselves for the formidable challenge of a five-match Test series in India, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar asserts that India possesses the perfect antidote in the form of 'Viratball.'

India is set to face England in a comprehensive five-match series commencing on January 25 in Hyderabad. This series marks India's third engagement in the ongoing WTC cycle, where they currently occupy the second spot in the points table following a 1-0 victory in West Indies and a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

It also serves as their first encounter in the red-ball format since the rescheduled fifth Test in 2022, which England won, resulting in a 2-2 draw. India had previously seized a commanding 2-1 lead in 2021 after two historic victories.

Virat Kohli emerges as a player of significant interest in this upcoming match, following an impressive performance against the Proteas, where he amassed 172 runs in four innings, including a half-century. Kohli particularly relishes facing the England attack, having accumulated 1991 runs in 28 matches against them, marking the second-highest tally he has achieved against a single opponent in Tests.

Speaking to Star Sports in anticipation of the series, Gavaskar highlighted that the home team possesses 'Viratball' as a counter-strategy to England's Bazball, underscoring Kohli's exceptional conversion rate in the format.

'Yeah, conversion means having more hundreds than fifties. With Kohli, he has a similar number of hundreds and fifties, indicating a strong conversion rate. The way he's been batting, his movement looks good. With the form that he's in, we have Viratball to counter Bazball,' remarked Gavaskar.

Gavaskar expressed keen interest in observing how England's innovative Test cricket approach fares against Indian spinners, particularly Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who together boast 500 wickets in 49 matches. 'England has adopted a new approach in Test cricket in the last 1-2 years. It's an aggressive approach where batters look to attack. They just want to play attacking cricket no matter the situation. It'll be interesting to see if this approach works against the spinners of India,' Gavaskar added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood superstar rejected Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning blockbuster Jurassic Park, called Hollywood...

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

IND vs ENG Tests: Check complete schedule, squads, venues, when and where to watch and other details

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE