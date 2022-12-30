'We are concerned': DDCA secretary provides BIG update on Rishabh Pant's health following horrific car crash

Rishabh Pant met with a road accident in Roorkee

Siddharth Sahib Singh, secretary of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), has provided an update on Rishabh Pant's condition following the India star's horrible car accident on Friday.

Pant is stable following the accident, according to Singh, and is being treated. "We're all anxious, but he's doing OK. DDCA is keeping an eye on him and wishes him a rapid recovery ," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.

Pant's car reportedly hit with a divider and caught fire. Pant was driving alone at the time of the collision and is alleged to have busted a window to escape the fire.

Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right over the left eye, a ligament tear in his knee, and abrasions on his back, according to Dr Sushil Nagar, who conducted the emergency treatment. Despite the fact that Pant's car caught fire, the initial X-rays show no fracture and no burns on his body.

He has been transferred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where more tests, including an MRI, will be performed to evaluate the extent of his injuries and the best course of treatment. Pant arrived at the hospital around 6 a.m.

According to a state government statement, Pant's car was involved in an accident near Mohammadpur Jat in the Mangalore police station area of Haridwar district about 5.30 a.m.

The car immediately caught fire and was charred within minutes. The fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

“Taking details from the officers on cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a car accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officers to ensure all possible arrangements for the proper treatment of the cricketer. Praying for his speedy recovery, CM announced that the state government will bear all expenses of the treatment. An air ambulance will also be provided if required,” the statement by the state government said.

Meanwhile, several cricketers have wished Pant a swift recovery.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ,” tweeted former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle said that he is thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon.

