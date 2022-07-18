Watch Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan shower Rohit Sharma with champagne

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

India's victory over England saw the Men in Blue have a dramatic celebration after the 2-1 series victory. After the match, post the presentation ceremony and Rohit Sharma was handed over the winner’s trophy, the Indian team was seen breaking into a wild celebration with a couple of players giving their captain a champagne shower.

The whole madness began when the team was about to pose for pictures with the trophy. The players were just scattered away and it was then Shikhar Dhawan popped open the champagne bottle and sprayed it all over Rohit. Soon Dhawan was joined by Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant from two different directions.

Later, the 'Hitman' even tried to chase Dhawan, but his opening partner got away.

However, amid all this, the camera caught a glimpse of Virat Kohli, who was entering the frame in the background. He was seen having a hearty laugh and clapping.



Talking about the match, India defeated England in the series-deciding 3rd ODI in Manchester on Sunday. Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI century and Hardik Pandya's phenomenal all-round show helped guide India home by five wickets.

India's tour of England concludes, with the Test series ending in a 2-2 draw and the Men in Blue clinching the T20I and ODI series 2-1 each.