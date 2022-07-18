Search icon
Rohit Sharma to Babar Azam: Cricketers who have come in support of Virat Kohli

Amid all the criticism and trolls, they have been many former cricketers and current players who have extended their support for Virat Kohli.

While India went on to win the 3rd ODI against England and even win the series, the one player who is still being talked about is Virat Kohli - and surely it is not for the right reasons. 

The former India captain has been going through a lean patch in his career. It has, in fact, come to a point where there are numerous people and former cricketers calling to drop the India batter from India's T20I and ODI squad.

However, amid all the criticism and trolls, they have been many former cricketers and players of the current generation who have extended their support for the India great. 

1. Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had taken to Twitter to show his support for the former India captain. Uploading a picture with the then India captain, Azam wrote, "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli."

 

2. Haris Rauf

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf took to Facebook and shared a photo with Kohli. He advised Kohli to stay strong amidst the criticism of people calling for his exclusion from the India squad.

 

3. Rohit Sharma

Since the dip in Kohli's form, one person who is being pestered is current Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He in fact jumped to Kohli's defence during the post-match press conference.

"Virat Kohli ke baare mein kaafi charcha ho rahi hai (A lot is being talked about Virat Kohli)…" as soon as this was asked, Rohit stopped the journalist right there and said… "Kyu ho rahi hi yaar? Mujhe toh samajh mein nahi aata bhai. Khair, puuuchiye?" (Why is he being discussed? I don't understand. Anyway, carry on).

 

4. Usman Khawaja

Kapil Dev's remark about dropping Virat Kohli from T20Is had generated a lot of talks, and commenting on the same was Australia batter, Usman Khawaja. He came up with a sarcastic reply and said, "Averages 50 at almost 140. Good call. Australia Agrees," with a couple of tears of laughter emojis.

 

5. Kevin Pietersen

Kohli had taken to social media and posted a cryptic photo where he could be seen sitting in front of a wall where it is written: "What if I fall? Oh but my darling, what if you fly." He captioned the post 'Perspective'.

Commenting under the post former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said, "You go, big guy! People can only dream about what you’ve done in cricket. And they’re some of the best players that have played the game". 

6. Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan's fast-bowling great Shoaib Akhtar said he respects Kapil Dev's opinion about Kohli, but reminded all that it takes a lot of effort to score 43 ODI and 27 Test hundreds.

"Kapil Dev is my senior and he has an opinion and it is fine to have an opinion. If Kapil Dev says, you still understand as he is a great cricketer. He has the right to air his opinion," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

"But, as a Pakistani, why am I supporting Kohli? Well, he has 70 hundreds. Woh 70 sau khaala ke ghar mein ya candy crush khelte huye nahi banein hain. (Those 70 tons were not scored in his aunt's backyard or while playing Candy Crush)."

