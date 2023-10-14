Headlines

Arjit Singh’s wild, 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam’s wicket in Ind vs Pak World Cup match has fans in splits

7th Pay Commission: Centre may match 2nd DA hike by year’s earlier hike for government employees, pensioners

Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Mohammad Rizwan with 'imaginary watch' during Ind vs Pak WC match, video goes viral

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

Iran warns Israel, says Hezbollah could cause ‘huge earthquake’ if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arjit Singh’s wild, 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam’s wicket in Ind vs Pak World Cup match has fans in splits

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

Suffering from back pain? Tips to maintain your spinal health

8 must-watch crime thriller series led by Bollywood stars

Diabetes tips: Dos, don'ts to follow while fasting in Navratri

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor, choora on Lakme Fashion Week ramp

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Arjit Singh’s wild, 'Ganguly-style' celebration on Babar Azam’s wicket in Ind vs Pak World Cup match has fans in splits

Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘disastrous’ ramp walk, netizens say ‘nepo careless walking’

Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Mohammad Rizwan with 'imaginary watch' during Ind vs Pak WC match, video goes viral

Virat Kohli responds to Mohammad Rizwan's time-wasting antics with a playful gesture.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the thrilling World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their frustration as Mohammad Rizwan took an eternity to prepare for his turn at the crease. Rizwan, who came in after the first Powerplay following Imam-ul-Haq's dismissal by Hardik Pandya, engaged in a series of pre-shot rituals that tested the patience of the Indian team. He marked his guard, adjusted his pads, and fiddled with his gloves, causing Rohit Sharma to raise the matter with the umpire. However, it was Virat Kohli's response that stole the show.

Clearly vexed by Rizwan's time-wasting theatrics, Kohli mockingly initiated the action of checking an imaginary wristwatch, a gesture signaling a delay. This humorous gesture from Kohli quickly gained attention, with Michael Atherton even adding a lighthearted comment on air, saying, "Rohit's not happy. He is having a word with the umpire 'How long is this taking? I don't want to be fined later. Virat has got the imaginary watch on."

Under the new over-rate rule, the fielding team is expected to be ready to bowl the first ball of the final over at the scheduled time. Failure to do so results in a reduction in the number of fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

This incident wasn't the first time Rizwan had been involved in such antics. His persistent appeals for caught-behind dismissals, even when there was clear daylight between the bat and the ball, have drawn attention in the past. Moreover, in a World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, Rizwan's dramatic reaction to cramps raised eyebrows. Simon Doull, a commentator, humorously remarked, "Get him in the movies, find the sniper," emphasizing the theatrical nature of Rizwan's actions.

Rizwan and Babar Azam formed a crucial partnership, adding 82 runs for the third wicket before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the Pakistan captain with a clean bowled delivery.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

Saba Azad brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk, netizens say ‘embarrassed for Hrithik Roshan…’

Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi: Here’s what Irfan Pathan says ahead of IND vs PAK clash

'What is the point if I do have an Indian passport...': Akshay Kumar opens up on his reclaimed Indian citizenship

Export duty on parboiled non-basmati white rice: Govt gives big update, know what it is here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE