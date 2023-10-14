Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Mohammad Rizwan with 'imaginary watch' during Ind vs Pak WC match, video goes viral

Virat Kohli responds to Mohammad Rizwan's time-wasting antics with a playful gesture.

In the thrilling World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli expressed their frustration as Mohammad Rizwan took an eternity to prepare for his turn at the crease. Rizwan, who came in after the first Powerplay following Imam-ul-Haq's dismissal by Hardik Pandya, engaged in a series of pre-shot rituals that tested the patience of the Indian team. He marked his guard, adjusted his pads, and fiddled with his gloves, causing Rohit Sharma to raise the matter with the umpire. However, it was Virat Kohli's response that stole the show.

Clearly vexed by Rizwan's time-wasting theatrics, Kohli mockingly initiated the action of checking an imaginary wristwatch, a gesture signaling a delay. This humorous gesture from Kohli quickly gained attention, with Michael Atherton even adding a lighthearted comment on air, saying, "Rohit's not happy. He is having a word with the umpire 'How long is this taking? I don't want to be fined later. Virat has got the imaginary watch on."

Virat Kohli literally trolled Sasta Actor Rizwan in front of 130K people#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2gfhbS3kYO ₭₳Ɽ₳₦ (@Undefined_Karan) October 14, 2023

Under the new over-rate rule, the fielding team is expected to be ready to bowl the first ball of the final over at the scheduled time. Failure to do so results in a reduction in the number of fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

This incident wasn't the first time Rizwan had been involved in such antics. His persistent appeals for caught-behind dismissals, even when there was clear daylight between the bat and the ball, have drawn attention in the past. Moreover, in a World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, Rizwan's dramatic reaction to cramps raised eyebrows. Simon Doull, a commentator, humorously remarked, "Get him in the movies, find the sniper," emphasizing the theatrical nature of Rizwan's actions.

Rizwan and Babar Azam formed a crucial partnership, adding 82 runs for the third wicket before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the Pakistan captain with a clean bowled delivery.