Watch: Suryakumar Yadav dances down the track, brings up fifty with helicopter shot

Suryakumar Yadav executed the helicopter shot to perfection and reminded fans of MS Dhoni en route to his 69-run knock in the 3rd T20I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav notches his fifty in the 3rd T20I with a helicopter shot

Team India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life in 2022. Not only is he in the running to become the world's number 1 ranked T20I batsman, but he also became the highest run-scorer in T20Is in the year 2022 with his 69-run effort on Sunday in the 3rd T20I against Australia. 

SKY smashed five boundaries and five huge sixes in another special knock in the famous Indian jersey. He brought up his half-century by dancing down the track and delivering a full toss into the stands after hitting a helicopter shot which sent the crowd into a frenzy. 

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared the video of Yadav notching his fifty with the spectacular effort that surely would've reminded the fans of MS Dhoni, the architect of the original helicopter shot.

READ| IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav's heroics clinch series win, India surpass Pakistan's world record 

Watch Suryakumar Yadav reach fifty with helicopter shot:

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fans compare Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo after he saves boundary with footwork, watch

Talking about the 3rd T20I, Team India won the contest by six wickets, thereby recording another memorable 2-1 series win over Australia at home. 

Both Yadav and Virat Kohli (63 off 48) had a huge role to play in the series decider, but Axar Patel also starred for the Men in Blue picking up three wickets on the day, and he was also adjudged as the Man of the Series for his continued impressive displays. 

