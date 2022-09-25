Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fans compare Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo after he saves boundary with footwork, watch

Virat Kohli gave the fans another moment worth remembering as he saved a boundary using his footwork, during the 3rd T20I against Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fans compare Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo after he saves boundary with footwork, watch
Virat Kohli compared to CR7 after his spectacular footwork saves boundary

Virat Kohli's athleticism isn't unknown to anybody, the former Indian skipper is well renowned for his commitment out on the field and during the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, Kohli reminded fans of his immaculate fielding skills. 

During the 17th over of Australia's innings, Tim David guided a yorker off Bhuvneshwar Kumar towards the mid-wicket boundary. Kohli was stationed nearby and he sprinted towards his right and used his 'footwork' to stop the ball from crossing the boundary ropes. 

The former Indian skipper saved a couple of runs for his side, and Twitterati were thrilled after Kohli's effort on the field, with many comparing him to football great and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo. 

READ| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal, watch

Watch Virat Kohli saving boundary with his feet:

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Axar Patel's rocket throw from deep spells the end of Glenn Maxwell, watch

Meanwhile, talking about the match, Team India were able to restrict Australia to a total of 186/7 courtesy of some good work from Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

The Men in Blue needed 187 runs to win the three-match T20I series, with India at 34/2 after four overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.