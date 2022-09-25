IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fans compare Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo after he saves boundary with footwork, watch

Virat Kohli compared to CR7 after his spectacular footwork saves boundary

Virat Kohli's athleticism isn't unknown to anybody, the former Indian skipper is well renowned for his commitment out on the field and during the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, Kohli reminded fans of his immaculate fielding skills.

During the 17th over of Australia's innings, Tim David guided a yorker off Bhuvneshwar Kumar towards the mid-wicket boundary. Kohli was stationed nearby and he sprinted towards his right and used his 'footwork' to stop the ball from crossing the boundary ropes.

The former Indian skipper saved a couple of runs for his side, and Twitterati were thrilled after Kohli's effort on the field, with many comparing him to football great and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal, watch

Watch Virat Kohli saving boundary with his feet:

This is what happens when Virat Kohli turns into Ronaldopic.twitter.com/jq9KoNDT0K — Mahesh (@suprVK) September 25, 2022

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Axar Patel's rocket throw from deep spells the end of Glenn Maxwell, watch

Meanwhile, talking about the match, Team India were able to restrict Australia to a total of 186/7 courtesy of some good work from Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Men in Blue needed 187 runs to win the three-match T20I series, with India at 34/2 after four overs.