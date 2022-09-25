IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav's heroics clinch series win, India surpass Pakistan's world record

Virat Kohli-Suryakumar Yadav's heroics clinch series win over Australia

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav recorded their respective fifties as Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad. With the win, the Men in Blue not only registered a comeback in the series to clinch it 2-1, and they also surpassed Pakistan's world record of most T20I wins in a calendar year (21).

Rohit Sharma's side had equalled Pakistan's record with a six-wicket win in Nagpur, but another win in the series decider versus Australia helped them go past Pakistan's world record.

The hosts had won the toss and opted to field first, after which Australia recorded a total of 186/7 in their respective 20 overs, with Cameron Green's (52 off 21 balls) and Tim David's (54 in 27 balls) propelling them to a decent total.

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Twitter goes into overdrive as Virat Kohli notches 33rd T20I fifty

However, it wasn't to be enough as Kohli recorded his 33rd T20I fifty, alongside Yadav's 69-run knock which made him the highest run-scorer in T20Is in the year 2022.

Axar Patel also starred for India with his three-wicket spell, keeping his rich vein of form going against the reigning T20 World Champions.

Chasing 187, India didn't have the best of starts as openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) were out inside the first four overs.

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fans compare Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo after he saves boundary with footwork, watch

But Kohli and Suryakumar batted with authority, hitting boundaries and sixes at regular intervals to keep the required run rate in check as Australian bowlers struggled to find answers.

While Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage, Kohli played the second fiddle. At the halfway mark India needed 96 with eight wickets in hand.

Suryakumar soon brought his fifty as the duo plundered 15 off Adam Zampa's 13th over. Australia fashioned a comeback, ending Suryakumar's outstanding innings with India needing 53 off the last six overs.

READ| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal, watch

Kohli, however, continued to go about his business, whacking Pat Cummins for a six in the very next over. He brought his first fifty of the series in 36 balls. Australia bowled some tight overs to keep themselves in the hunt.

But Hardik (25 not out) and Kohli slammed a couple of sixes but the latter was out leaving India in need of five runs from four balls.

With inputs from PTI