WATCH: Rohit Sharma pulls off a worldie to dismiss Martin Guptill in NZ vs IND 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma scored just 7 runs and failed to deliver with the bat against New Zealand during his side's 6-wicket win at Eden Park on Friday (January 24).

However, India's limited-over vice-captain did catch the eye when he pulled off a magnificent catch on the boundary line.

The incident took place in the 8th over of the first innings when Kiwi openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill had given the home side a flying start, knitting together an 80-run partnership for the first wicket.

Guptill was batting on 30 and attempted to hit six to Shivam Dube but ended up losing his wicket at deep square leg.

Rohit, while back towards the boundary line, leaped up like a salmon and held on to an excellent catch in a juggling faction to make sure the ball does not cross the rope for a six.

The wicket came at a very critical moment of the game and helped India break the moment created by the Kiwi openers.

New Zealand ended up putting up a hefty total of 203/5 from their allotted 20 overs thanks to some brilliant hard-hitting from Kane Williamson (51), Colin Munro (59) and Ross Taylor (54*).

On the chase, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (7) in the second over of the match with Mitchell Santner provided his side with an early breakthrough.

However, skipper Virat Kohli came in and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul and crossed the 100-run mark in just the ninth over.

In the end, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey formed a formidable partnership for the sixth wickets and guided India to victory with 6 balls to spare.

The second T20I match of the series between the two sides is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 26).