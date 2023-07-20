Headlines

'Kya hai uski aaukat': Annu Kapoor attacks Nitesh Tiwari for his planned Ramayan adaptation, says 'jootey padenge usko'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Watch: Rishabh Pant posts video of weightlifting marking another significant stride on his path to recovery

'Band karo please': Girl's electrifying dance at railway station divides internet, watch

Why are people having heart attacks during gym workouts?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Kya hai uski aaukat': Annu Kapoor attacks Nitesh Tiwari for his planned Ramayan adaptation, says 'jootey padenge usko'

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

7 most expensive books in the world

10 cheap countries Indians can visit without visa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

'Kya hai uski aaukat': Annu Kapoor attacks Nitesh Tiwari for his planned Ramayan adaptation, says 'jootey padenge usko'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Rishabh Pant posts video of weightlifting marking another significant stride on his path to recovery

Rishabh Pant's absence has been keenly felt in the Test team, where he quickly established himself as a vital player in the batting order.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rishabh Pant appears to have made further progress in his recovery journey, as he recently shared a video of himself engaging in weight training. Additionally, he participated in a balancing drill under the guidance of a trainer at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Last year, in late December, the wicketkeeper-batter was involved in a significant car accident, resulting in injuries to his right knee, forehead, wrist, ankle, toe, and abrasions on his back.

As a result of these injuries, Pant was sidelined from the game for an unspecified period. Although his recovery is reportedly on the right track, it will still require several more months before he can return to action.

“You get what you work for, not what you wish for,” Pant wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Rishabh Pant's absence has been keenly felt in the Test team, where he quickly established himself as a vital player in the batting order. Within just a couple of years, he became the linchpin of the team. Initially, India replaced him with KS Bharat, who also took on the wicketkeeping duties in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which unfortunately resulted in a loss for the team.

Currently, Ishan Kishan has taken over the gloves for the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies. Kishan brings a similar explosive batting style to the table, but he is yet to face a thorough examination. The Mumbai Indians opener is also likely to be Pant's replacement in the T20 team, although he faces competition from Sanju Samson.

Before his unfortunate accident, Pant was not a guaranteed selection in India's ODI team. It is highly probable that KL Rahul will assume the wicketkeeping responsibilities for the World Cup later this year, although he may miss the Asia Cup. Kishan and Sanju Samson will once again be considered as potential options for the team.

READ| Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

After WHO, DCGI issues alert against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Monsoon health: Tips to keep respiratory diseases at bay during rainy season

Apple iPhone with rollable display under works, company files patent

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE