Watch: Rishabh Pant posts video of weightlifting marking another significant stride on his path to recovery

Rishabh Pant appears to have made further progress in his recovery journey, as he recently shared a video of himself engaging in weight training. Additionally, he participated in a balancing drill under the guidance of a trainer at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Last year, in late December, the wicketkeeper-batter was involved in a significant car accident, resulting in injuries to his right knee, forehead, wrist, ankle, toe, and abrasions on his back.

As a result of these injuries, Pant was sidelined from the game for an unspecified period. Although his recovery is reportedly on the right track, it will still require several more months before he can return to action.

“You get what you work for, not what you wish for,” Pant wrote in the caption.

Rishabh Pant's absence has been keenly felt in the Test team, where he quickly established himself as a vital player in the batting order. Within just a couple of years, he became the linchpin of the team. Initially, India replaced him with KS Bharat, who also took on the wicketkeeping duties in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which unfortunately resulted in a loss for the team.

Currently, Ishan Kishan has taken over the gloves for the ongoing two-match Test series against West Indies. Kishan brings a similar explosive batting style to the table, but he is yet to face a thorough examination. The Mumbai Indians opener is also likely to be Pant's replacement in the T20 team, although he faces competition from Sanju Samson.

Before his unfortunate accident, Pant was not a guaranteed selection in India's ODI team. It is highly probable that KL Rahul will assume the wicketkeeping responsibilities for the World Cup later this year, although he may miss the Asia Cup. Kishan and Sanju Samson will once again be considered as potential options for the team.

