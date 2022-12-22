Watch: Rajasthan Royals wish Yuzi Chahal, Dhanashree on wedding anniversary with iconic 'Sunoji Dulhan' song

Rajasthan Royals' EPIC post for Yuzi Chahal, Dhanashree on their anniversary

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday, December 23, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) wish for Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma won the internet. Chahal and his wife Dhanashree celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 21, with the Royals sharing a special post for them.

The inaugural IPL champs are well renowned for their hilarious posts on social media. Rajasthan Royals are perhaps one of the funniest, sometimes they have even gone overboard, but they nailed the wedding anniversary wish for Yuzi Chahal and his wife.

The Jaipur-based franchise recreated the iconic 'Sunoji Dulhan' song from the cult classic Bollywood movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, giving an introduction to Dhanashree to the Rajasthan Royals family.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Full squads, remaining purse, available slots, base price of top picks; all you need to know

Dhanashree, who was addressed in the video as 'Dulhan' was given an introduction, wherein Jos Buttler was shown as 'sasur ji', while his wife Louise Buttler was shown as the 'sasu maa ji'.

The video comprised of various behind-the-scenes videos of Buttler, and later Dhanashree was introduced to Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi Narayan as the 'nandoi' and 'nanand' respectively.

The reel fetched 95k likes on Instagram, while it went past 100k views on Twitter, with fans liking the witty effort from RR. Furthermore, Prithi commented on the post, "Am very confused now, admin translate and explain."

READ| Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season

Dhanashree also came up with a hilarious comment, as she wrote, "admin I'm coming for you," along with plenty of laughing emojis. The video also had funny moments of Dhanashree, as well Yuzi Chahal too.

While Chahal has been retained by RR, the Sanju Sasmon-led unit has 13.20 crore remaining in their purse and they have 9 available slots, including 4 overseas slots.