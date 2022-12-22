Search icon
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season

From Kaviya Maran, and Aarti Bedi to Shruti Tuli, plenty of pretty ladies known as the 'mystery girls' of IPL hogged the limelight last year.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 22, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, fans will be kicked to see the franchises prepare for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, there's one more reason for fans to be excited, the return of IPL's 'mystery girls'. 

From RCB fangirl Deepika Ghose to Aarti Bedi and Shruti Tuli last year, the 'mystery girls' of IPL have always been a major talking point on social media, and here are some of the pretty faces who hogged the limelight last season. 

1. Aarti Bedi

Aarti Bedi
1/5

Aarti Bedi came into the limelight when she was spotted on camera during the KKR vs DC match on April 10 earlier this year. She was cheering for KKR, and had donned a white crop top, instantly taking social media by storm. 

2. Shruti Tuli

Shruti Tuli
2/5

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan Shruti Tuli was spotted cheering for her franchise against Punjab Kings. Her reaction to Ambati Rayudu's six had caught the eye of netizens on Twitter. 

3. Kaviya Maran

Kaviya Maran
3/5

Kaviya Maran is one of the original 'mystery girls', she is the daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanithi Maran. An ardent supporter of the franchise, she will most likely be seen at the IPL 2023 auction table as well. Earlier, she was also dubbed as the 'national crush' of India. 

4. Shashi Dhiman

Shashi Dhiman
4/5

A stand-up comedian by trade, PBKS had tried to amp up their social media presence with the help of Shashi Dhiman, who was seen in plenty of videos shared by PBKS. She did plenty of hilarious videos and reels with Punjab Kings players. 

5. Unknown mystery girl in first match of IPL 2022

Unknown mystery girl in first match of IPL 2022
5/5

In the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders last season, a fangirl hogged the limelight and she quickly became the talk of the town on the internet. 

