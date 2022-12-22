Highlights | IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green fetches Rs 20 cr in mock auction, Kane Williamson goes unsold

IPL 2023 auction highlights: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of IPL teams for auction.

The world's attention will converge on Kochi on Friday, December 23 as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place in a grand affair. Unlike the previous season, the auction ahead of IPL's 16th edition will only be a one-day affair.

As many as 991 cricketers registered themselves for the auction, but only 405 were shortlisted, including 273 Indian players.

All 10 franchises have already retained plenty of their core players from last season, and thus, only 87 slots are remaining to be filled, including 30 slots for overseas players.

The valuation of the league has grown immensely, crossing the Rs 91,000 crore mark according to a recent report, given the league's success in recent years.

With all the ten franchises set to battle to complete their squads, Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse heading into the auction with Rs 7.05 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest purse with Rs 42.25 crore.

As per reports, BCCI have booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi for all the franchise members and officials who will be at the table for each franchise.

It will be interesting to see who turns up at the auction this time around, with SRH's Kaviya Maran and the beauty with brains Preity Zinta expected to be there at the table.

Gautam Gambhir could be there for Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has also shared his picture having touched down in Kochi, and the same goes for Jake Lush McCrum of Rajasthan Royals.