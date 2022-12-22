Twitter
Does Janhvi Kapoor pay for social media praise, positive comments? Actress reacts, 'itna budget...'

El Mayo in US custody: Who is Mexican drug lord Ismael Zambada, Sinaloa cartel leader arrested with El Chapo's son?

Viral video: 15-foot python attacks and nearly swallows Jabalpur man, here's how locals save him, watch

'Anant knows everything': Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani tell Amitabh Bachchan as…

Meet woman, a doctor who cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, resigned after 7 years due to...

Cricket

Highlights | IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green fetches Rs 20 cr in mock auction, Kane Williamson goes unsold

IPL 2023 auction highlights: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of IPL teams for auction.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Dec 23, 2022, 06:38 AM IST | Edited by : Amrit Santlani

Highlights | IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green fetches Rs 20 cr in mock auction, Kane Williamson goes unsold
The world's attention will converge on Kochi on Friday, December 23 as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place in a grand affair. Unlike the previous season, the auction ahead of IPL's 16th edition will only be a one-day affair. 

As many as 991 cricketers registered themselves for the auction, but only 405 were shortlisted, including 273 Indian players. 

All 10 franchises have already retained plenty of their core players from last season, and thus, only 87 slots are remaining to be filled, including 30 slots for overseas players. 

The valuation of the league has grown immensely, crossing the Rs 91,000 crore mark according to a recent report, given the league's success in recent years.

With all the ten franchises set to battle to complete their squads, Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse heading into the auction with Rs 7.05 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest purse with Rs 42.25 crore. 

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Full squads, remaining purse, available slots, base price of top picks; all you need to know

As per reports, BCCI have booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi for all the franchise members and officials who will be at the table for each franchise. 

It will be interesting to see who turns up at the auction this time around, with SRH's Kaviya Maran and the beauty with brains Preity Zinta expected to be there at the table. 

Gautam Gambhir could be there for Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has also shared his picture having touched down in Kochi, and the same goes for Jake Lush McCrum of Rajasthan Royals. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Green fetches Rs 20 cr in mock auction

    The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the most expensive selection in the auction when Styris, who was bidding on behalf of Sunrisers Hyderabad, offered Rs 20 crore. Although Green is anticipated to fetch a hefty sum, the 20 crore barrier has never been crossed in the history of the competition.

  • 22 Dec 2022, 07:19 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Biggest buys at the IPL auction


    Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals)- INR 16.25 cr (2021)

    Yuvraj Singh (Delhi Daredevils)- INR 16 cr (2015)

    Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)- INR 15.50 cr (2020)

    Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)- INR 15.25 cr (2022)

    Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - INR 15 cr (2021)

  • 22 Dec 2022, 07:18 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Mock auction ends in Kochi

    Tie-breaker rule introduced-

    • If a franchisee makes a final bid and can no longer make any further for the player and are tied with other franchises, the auctioneer will sell the player at the last bid price.
    • In such a scenario, BCCI will invoke a tie-breaker rule to determine which franchise will sign the player.
    • BCCI will invite each franchisee who are tied to submit a silent written bid on a form.
    • The highest bidder in silent bid wins.
    • However, it is BCCI who will receive the money of the silent bid. 
    • The silent bid will not be deducted from the salary cap. 
  • 22 Dec 2022, 04:24 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Mock auction begins in Kochi

    The mock auction for D-Day has started as planned in Kochi's Grand Hyatt. Before the final day, the franchisees will also meet with the IPL General Council.

  • 22 Dec 2022, 03:13 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Sam Curran can captain CSK in future, says Suresh Raina

    "Because of how brilliantly he performed at the World Cup, CSK is really keen to have him join their lineup. He also possesses outstanding leadership qualities. In the future, CSK can consider him for a captain," Suresh Raina said.

  • 22 Dec 2022, 03:13 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: England spinner Rehan Ahmed pulls out of auction

    Young England cricketer Rehan Ahmed has pulled out of the IPL 2023 Auction just day prior to the D-Day. The 18-year-old is aiming to focus on red-ball cricket rather than playing limited-overs cricket rather than playing limited-overs cricket.

  • 22 Dec 2022, 02:15 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Sikander Raza dominate 'mock auction'

    The live broadcast of the 'mock auction' is all wrapped up, former legends of the sport Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle etc all represented one of their former sides, and the players who fetched the highest bids were Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Mayank Agarwal and Sikander Raza. Will that be the case on the D-Day as well?

  • 22 Dec 2022, 01:32 PM

    IPL 2023 auction: Full squads, available slots, overseas slots, remaining purse value of all 10 teams

    IPL's official twitter handle shared a thread one day before D-Day, revealing the complete squads of all 10 teams, the remaining slots, and overseas slots of each team, as well as the remaining purse value. Take a look:

     

     

  • 22 Dec 2022, 01:15 PM

    IPL 2023 'mock auction' live, live stream details, where to watch

    The IPL 2023 'mock auction' is now live on 'match centre' program on Jio Cinema. With experts such as Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina and many other legends, treat yourself to the best of the auction updates and news. 

  • 22 Dec 2022, 12:20 PM

    Mumbai Indians top list of most valuable IPL franchises

    According to a report in Money control, Mumbai Indians are the most valuable IPL brand in the yea 2022. While Mumbai are at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders are second, while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are third. 

    Check full list - 

    - Mumbai Indians.
    - KKR.
    - CSK.
    - RCB.
    - Delhi Capitals.
    - Rajasthan Royals.
    - Sunrisers Hyderabad.
    - Gujarat Titans.
    - Punjab Kings.
    - Lucknow Supergiants.

  • 22 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM

    Delhi Capitals likely to target Ben Stokes

    According to reports, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are likely to target Ben Stokes in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The England Test skipper has been in sublime form of late, and he could well turn out for Delhi, having plenty of experience of playing in the league previously. 

  • 22 Dec 2022, 11:13 AM

    Fans pick top picks for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 auction

    Delhi Capitals have also retained plenty from the majority of the squad from last year. They shared a fun video of fans from Delhi who had their say about the top picks for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 auction. 

  • 22 Dec 2022, 10:56 AM

    Mike Hesson reveals RCB's plans despite not having 'huge budget'

    RCB's Director of cricket Mike Hesson hinted at his side's plans for IPL 2023 despite not having a 'huge budget' to work with. RCB have opted to retain a majority of their squad from last year, shedding some deadwood. 

     

  • 22 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM

    Preparations for IPL 2023 auction being finalised in Kochi

    All 10 franchises have reached Kochi where the IPL 2023 auction will take place tomorrow, as all the preparations are being done for the mega event. Indian Premier League's Twitter handle shared some glimpses of the same. 

     

  • 22 Dec 2022, 10:41 AM

    Did you know, IPL 2023 'mock auction to take place on Thursday?

    IPL 2023 'mock auction' will take place on Thursday, all 10 franchises met with IPL's governing council, at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi, where the 'mock auction' will take place. 

  • 22 Dec 2022, 10:38 AM

    All the franchises have already reached Kochi, with fans expecting an battle between all 10 teams as 87 slots remain to be filled, while 405 players will go under the hammer in IPL 2023 auction. 

     

  • 22 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 auction as we build up to the mega event which will take place on Friday, December 23 at Kochi. Stay tuned for all the latest updates, ahead of IPL's 16th edition. 

     

