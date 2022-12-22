Highlights | IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green fetches Rs 20 cr in mock auction, Kane Williamson goes unsold

Cricket
IPL 2023 auction highlights: Check the latest updates, rumours, speculation, build-up, and preparation of IPL teams for auction.
The world's attention will converge on Kochi on Friday, December 23 as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place in a grand affair. Unlike the previous season, the auction ahead of IPL's 16th edition will only be a one-day affair.
As many as 991 cricketers registered themselves for the auction, but only 405 were shortlisted, including 273 Indian players.
All 10 franchises have already retained plenty of their core players from last season, and thus, only 87 slots are remaining to be filled, including 30 slots for overseas players.
The valuation of the league has grown immensely, crossing the Rs 91,000 crore mark according to a recent report, given the league's success in recent years.
With all the ten franchises set to battle to complete their squads, Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse heading into the auction with Rs 7.05 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have the highest purse with Rs 42.25 crore.
As per reports, BCCI have booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi for all the franchise members and officials who will be at the table for each franchise.
It will be interesting to see who turns up at the auction this time around, with SRH's Kaviya Maran and the beauty with brains Preity Zinta expected to be there at the table.
Gautam Gambhir could be there for Lucknow Super Giants, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has also shared his picture having touched down in Kochi, and the same goes for Jake Lush McCrum of Rajasthan Royals.
The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the most expensive selection in the auction when Styris, who was bidding on behalf of Sunrisers Hyderabad, offered Rs 20 crore. Although Green is anticipated to fetch a hefty sum, the 20 crore barrier has never been crossed in the history of the competition.
Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals)- INR 16.25 cr (2021)
Yuvraj Singh (Delhi Daredevils)- INR 16 cr (2015)
Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)- INR 15.50 cr (2020)
Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)- INR 15.25 cr (2022)
Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - INR 15 cr (2021)
Tie-breaker rule introduced-
The mock auction for D-Day has started as planned in Kochi's Grand Hyatt. Before the final day, the franchisees will also meet with the IPL General Council.
"Because of how brilliantly he performed at the World Cup, CSK is really keen to have him join their lineup. He also possesses outstanding leadership qualities. In the future, CSK can consider him for a captain," Suresh Raina said.
Young England cricketer Rehan Ahmed has pulled out of the IPL 2023 Auction just day prior to the D-Day. The 18-year-old is aiming to focus on red-ball cricket rather than playing limited-overs cricket rather than playing limited-overs cricket.
The live broadcast of the 'mock auction' is all wrapped up, former legends of the sport Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle etc all represented one of their former sides, and the players who fetched the highest bids were Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Mayank Agarwal and Sikander Raza. Will that be the case on the D-Day as well?
IPL's official twitter handle shared a thread one day before D-Day, revealing the complete squads of all 10 teams, the remaining slots, and overseas slots of each team, as well as the remaining purse value. Take a look:
Purse remaining
According to a report in Money control, Mumbai Indians are the most valuable IPL brand in the yea 2022. While Mumbai are at the top, Kolkata Knight Riders are second, while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are third.
Check full list -
According to reports, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are likely to target Ben Stokes in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The England Test skipper has been in sublime form of late, and he could well turn out for Delhi, having plenty of experience of playing in the league previously.
Delhi Capitals have also retained plenty from the majority of the squad from last year. They shared a fun video of fans from Delhi who had their say about the top picks for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 auction.
RCB's Director of cricket Mike Hesson hinted at his side's plans for IPL 2023 despite not having a 'huge budget' to work with. RCB have opted to retain a majority of their squad from last year, shedding some deadwood.
All 10 franchises have reached Kochi where the IPL 2023 auction will take place tomorrow, as all the preparations are being done for the mega event. Indian Premier League's Twitter handle shared some glimpses of the same.
