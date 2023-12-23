Headlines

BJP's national office bearers meeting concludes, briefings held on Ram temple, Lok Sabha elections

Watch: Quinton de Kock smashes massive six out of the ground against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Meet Mahrang Baloch, young activist who is challenging Pakistani Army

‘COVID-19 JN.1 variant is spreading rapidly but…’: Former AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria gives this advice; Watch

'Kisiko batana nahi': Suresh Raina discloses the story behind MS Dhoni's wedding invitation - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP's national office bearers meeting concludes, briefings held on Ram temple, Lok Sabha elections

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Watch: Quinton de Kock smashes massive six out of the ground against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Bowlers with most wickets in India vs South Africa Tests

8 herbs to cure gut problems 

10 superfoods for optimal brain health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

This superstar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was affected by his stardom; was dropped, replaced from films due to rivalry

Year Ender 2023: Be it nepotism, box office, or reviews, how star kids dominated all debates this year

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Quinton de Kock smashes massive six out of the ground against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Chris Jordan, bowling from round the wicket, delivered a perfectly pitched ball that landed right in Quinton de Kock's wheelhouse.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, December 23, during the Big Bash League (BBL) match, South African international Quinton de Kock displayed his incredible power by smashing a massive six out of the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Despite his impressive performance, his team, the Melbourne Renegades, unfortunately lost to the Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets. The Renegades had set up a formidable target of 184 for the hosts to chase down.

The thrilling moment occurred in the fourth over of the Melbourne Renegades innings. Chris Jordan, bowling from round the wicket, delivered a perfectly pitched ball that landed right in Quinton de Kock's wheelhouse. With his exceptional skill and precision, the left-handed opening batter struck the ball sweetly, sending it soaring over the grassy banks at the Bellerive Oval and landing straight onto the ground nearby.

Watch:

Several young fans eagerly scanned the other side of the stadium in Hobart, hoping to catch a glimpse of the ball. Suddenly, one of them leaped over the fence, determined to get their hands on it. The live broadcast commentators, Mark Howard and Wasim Akram, couldn't hide their concern as they watched the daring fan attempt the daring feat. However, just as the tension mounted, the video abruptly cut on the official X account of the BBL, leaving viewers in suspense.

Quinton de Kock, Joe Wells, Aaron Finch, and Jonathan Wells showcased their batting prowess, delivering lightning-fast scores of 30s and 40s. Their impressive performance propelled the Melbourne Renegades to a formidable total of 183/5 within the allocated 20 overs.

In their pursuit of victory, the Hobart Hurricanes faced an early setback when opener Caleb Jewel was dismissed without scoring a single run in the first over. However, Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright joined forces, forging an extraordinary 142-run partnership for the second wicket. As they reached their respective fifties, the duo propelled the hosts towards an awe-inspiring triumph.

READ| 'Kisiko batana nahi': Suresh Raina discloses the story behind MS Dhoni's wedding invitation - Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Virus continues to...': Top Epidemiologist reacts to rising Covid-19 cases in India

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

Meet woman who earned Rs 650 crore in a month, 3 stocks she owns turned multibagger in 2023

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Apple loses bid to halt Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 sales ban

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE