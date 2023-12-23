Watch: Quinton de Kock smashes massive six out of the ground against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

Chris Jordan, bowling from round the wicket, delivered a perfectly pitched ball that landed right in Quinton de Kock's wheelhouse.

On Saturday, December 23, during the Big Bash League (BBL) match, South African international Quinton de Kock displayed his incredible power by smashing a massive six out of the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Despite his impressive performance, his team, the Melbourne Renegades, unfortunately lost to the Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets. The Renegades had set up a formidable target of 184 for the hosts to chase down.

The thrilling moment occurred in the fourth over of the Melbourne Renegades innings. Chris Jordan, bowling from round the wicket, delivered a perfectly pitched ball that landed right in Quinton de Kock's wheelhouse. With his exceptional skill and precision, the left-handed opening batter struck the ball sweetly, sending it soaring over the grassy banks at the Bellerive Oval and landing straight onto the ground nearby.

Watch:

"That is out of the ground, down the road, good luck finding it!"



Is this the biggest six of BBL13? #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/B1A2PzhHCj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

Several young fans eagerly scanned the other side of the stadium in Hobart, hoping to catch a glimpse of the ball. Suddenly, one of them leaped over the fence, determined to get their hands on it. The live broadcast commentators, Mark Howard and Wasim Akram, couldn't hide their concern as they watched the daring fan attempt the daring feat. However, just as the tension mounted, the video abruptly cut on the official X account of the BBL, leaving viewers in suspense.

Quinton de Kock, Joe Wells, Aaron Finch, and Jonathan Wells showcased their batting prowess, delivering lightning-fast scores of 30s and 40s. Their impressive performance propelled the Melbourne Renegades to a formidable total of 183/5 within the allocated 20 overs.

In their pursuit of victory, the Hobart Hurricanes faced an early setback when opener Caleb Jewel was dismissed without scoring a single run in the first over. However, Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright joined forces, forging an extraordinary 142-run partnership for the second wicket. As they reached their respective fifties, the duo propelled the hosts towards an awe-inspiring triumph.

