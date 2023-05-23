Watch: Mohit Sharma 'silences Chennai crowd' after dismissing CSK skipper MS Dhoni in Qualifier 1

Image Source: Twitter @ChennaiIPL

The M.A. Chidambaram stadium was the venue for the first Qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, and the atmosphere was electric as fans eagerly awaited the performance of their beloved teams. The excitement reached a fever pitch when CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to the field. However, the joy was short-lived as Dhoni failed to deliver, leaving the Chennai fans in stunned silence.

After losing the toss, the four-time champions were put into bat and got off to a promising start, thanks to the impressive performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, the team struggled to maintain momentum, with Devon Conway failing to make a significant impact. Despite Gaikwad's impressive score of 60, CSK failed to score enough runs, and after his dismissal, the scoring rate dropped significantly.

With Dhoni's arrival in the 19th over, CSK supporters hoped that their captain would turn the game around with some massive sixes and lead the team to a competitive score. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed when Dhoni's innings lasted for just two balls before he fell prey to Mohit Sharma's slower ball, leaving the stadium in absolute silence.

Watch:

Pin Drop Silence at Chepauk, it's hard to see Ziva like This #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/RRH5TwHQHZ — Ro Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) May 23, 2023

