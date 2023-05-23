IPL 2023: Why dot ball is replaced by 'tree symbol' in GT vs CSK Qualifier 1?

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

As the IPL 2023 playoff stage commenced with Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, cricket enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating every delivery. Amidst the intense scrutiny of each ball, fans noticed a peculiar symbol of a tree on every dot ball delivered during the broadcast.

This sparked a wave of curiosity among fans, who were eager to unravel the mystery behind the tree symbol.

It was later revealed that this was part of the BCCI's green initiative, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability. Under this program, the BCCI has pledged to plant 500 trees for every dot ball bowled during the IPL 2023 Playoffs

Earlier, the toss for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was won by skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The Eliminator match will take place on Wednesday at the same venue, featuring Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

