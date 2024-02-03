Twitter
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah leaves Ben Stokes stunned, knocks out off stump with cracking delivery

The unexpected movement of the delivery caught Stokes off guard, as he had anticipated a different trajectory.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

England experienced a dramatic turn of events on Day 2 of the second Test match against India on Saturday, February 3. Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills in red-ball cricket, securing a five-wicket haul and placing India in a commanding position in the Vizag Test.

Bumrah's remarkable performance turned the tide in India's favor during the second session, as he claimed the crucial wickets of Joe Root and Ollie Pope. However, it was his delivery to Ben Stokes that truly stole the show. Stokes, determined to salvage England's faltering innings, was aggressively scoring runs, amassing an impressive 47 off just 54 balls.

Rohit Sharma, recognizing the need to break Stokes' momentum, introduced Bumrah into the game when Stokes and Tom Hartley had already added 47 runs for the eighth wicket. Bumrah wasted no time in making an impact, delivering a sensational ball that completely dismantled Stokes' stumps. The unexpected movement of the delivery caught Stokes off guard, as he had anticipated a different trajectory.

In a moment of frustration, the English captain dropped his bat and raised both hands in disbelief, unable to comprehend the brilliance of Bumrah's delivery.

Watch:

After Stokes' departure, Bumrah also dismissed Tom Hartley, who scored a crucial 21 runs, and then put England out of their misery by claiming his sixth wicket of the innings. Bumrah delivered his best figures of 45/6 on Indian soil, while Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets to bowl out England for 253.

With a commanding 143-run lead in the first innings, India maintains a strong position to secure victory in the Vizag Test and level the five-match series at 1-1.

