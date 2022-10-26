Search icon
Watch: Irish bowler Fionn Hand dismisses Ben Stokes with a peach of a delivery

England had an unfortunate day at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday as they were stunned by Ireland by five runs (DLS method) at the MCG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

Fionn Hand bowls out Ben Stokes

England had an unfortunate day at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday as they were stunned by Ireland by five runs (DLS method) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chasing 158, England lost quick wickets early on but Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone anchored the innings before the rain played a spoilsport.

During the match, Irish medium pacer Fionn Hand bowled a magical delivery to remove Ben Stokes in their T20I game against England at the World Cup Down Under. What makes this achievement even more special is that this is just Hand's third T20I.

Hand made a dream start to his World Cup journey by removing the dangerous Stokes with his very first delivery in the ICC tournament. The bowler's delivery found the gap between Stokes's bat and pat as it crashed on the stumps.

Coming to the match, chasing 158, England were 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs when the heavens opened up again in the Super 12 match, which witnessed a delayed start due to wet outfield followed by rain. According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, England were found to be five runs short when the umpires decided to call off the game.

David Malan made 35, while Moeen Ali was unbeaten on 24. For Ireland, Josh Little (2/16) picked up two wickets. Earlier, Ireland were bowled out for 157.

Asked to bat, skipper Andy Balbirnie top-scored for with a 47-ball 62 while Lorcan Tucker made 34. Liam Livingstone (3/17) and Mark Wood (3/34) shared six wickets between them for England.

